It took a team to rescue these cats from a roof

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On Jan. 31, the Methuen Police Department posted photos of the efforts that were made to rescue these cats from the roof of a house.

One day in late January, Animal Control Officer Renee Falardeau received a call about three cats that were stuck on a roof of a two-story house in Methuen. Falardeau spoke to the owner of two of the cats, who said it appeared that the third cat had chased her cats up a tree and onto the roof, and now all three of them were unable to get down.

In an effort to save the stranded kitties on one of the coldest nights of the year, the owner of a towing company and his staff worked with the property owner and used a ladder to get to the roof, and a metal ramp system was secured to the ladder so the cats could use it to climb down. But alas, “After several hours, the cats did not take advantage of this opportunity,” police wrote in a blog post, “even with a buffet of food awaiting them.”

Falardeau then assembled a rescue team that included Lawrence Animal Control Officer Ellen Bistany, New Bedford Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel, as well as people from tree companies, roofing companies, and rescue groups. With their help, a trap was placed on the roof. “The team watched as one of the cats entered the trap,” police wrote. “As they held their breath in anticipation, the cat set off the trap and narrowly escaped back onto the roof. They were so close to saving one of the cats. While this was disappointing, they did not let that deter them and continued the rescue operation.”

The rescuers then tried using long nets from a second-floor porch, and one of the cats leaped onto a tree. They were able to lure the cat down to safety, but once the feline was on the ground he ran away and evaded capture. Andrew Joslin, an arborist from Carlisle, climbed up a tree and onto the roof, then made his way across the peak to the front of the house, where the remaining two cats were sitting on the edge. When Joslin lowered his net, the second cat jumped into a tree and made its way down, jumping branch by branch until it reached the ground and took off.

When Joslin tried to get the last cat, it leaped into the tree and stayed put. Standing on the second-story porch, Falardeau and Maciel used a 12-foot extension control pole to secure the cat around his torso and safely put him into a net, and he was ultimately reunited with his worried family.

DIDN’T WANT TO FEED THE METER?

On Feb. 2 a passerby in Brookline happened upon something you don’t see every day. There, lying on the snow, were the tops of two parking meters. The citizen reported the discovery to police, and officers took a report documenting the damage to town property.

UNHAPPY BIRTHDAY

At 4:24 p.m. Feb. 3, a woman called Wakefield police to report that someone stole money out of birthday cards that were in her mailbox. According to the log entry, there were no known suspects, and the caller “wished to only have matter logged at this time.”

A LOT OF SNOW

At 3:34 p.m. Feb. 7, police got a call from someone complaining about a vehicle “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot of Bose Corp. on Great Road in Stow. According to the log entry, the caller told police he’d taken matters into his own hands and “blocked the vehicle with his snow removal equipment.” When the caller was advised to stop blocking the other vehicle in, he told police that he didn’t have much choice, because he was unable to move his truck due to “mechanical issues.” Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke to the driver who was allegedly seen spinning his vehicle around outside of the Bose building. The young man told police that the reason he was there was because his mother had instructed him to practice his winter driving skills in the parking lot.

















