Lincoln-Sudbury students to stay in remote learning due to spike in COVID-19 cases

“This was an especially difficult decision because we are just about to start school vacation and won’t see students in school for another 10 days,” she wrote. “At this time we have 15 new positive student cases of COVID since yesterday morning. Contact tracing is in process for the newest cases we learned of last night and this morning.”

In a note to families and staff, Lincoln-Sudbury Superintendent and Principal Bella T. Wong wrote she was “extremely disappointed” and made the decision to stay remote after 15 students tested positive for coronavirus.

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School will stay in remote learning on Friday due to a spike in cases of COVID-19, according to the principal and superintendent.

Wong said she’s been in touch with the local and state health officials, and that it appears there was no single source of infection for the students with COVID-19.

“I know there are stories being circulated about why our numbers have spiked,” she wrote. “When we finish contact tracing I will write more about what we were able to learn. For now I want you to know it is clear that there is no single source for the new infections.”

“I am grateful to our hardworking nurses and to our families for keeping us apprised of positive test results as they learn of them. This sharing of information and accurate reporting of close contacts is absolutely critical to ensuring the safety of each us who are a part of this community. Our immediate attention needs to be on controlling what is happening in order to establish a safe learning and living environment as soon as possible for all concerned and providing support to those who are directly impacted by the new infections.”









