Malden man pleads not guilty to charges in riot at Capitol

An organizer of the controversial 2019 Straight Pride Parade held in Boston and charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is looking for work as a ski instructor, his lawyer said in federal court Thursday.
Mark G. Sahady made his initial appearance in the US District Court in Washington, D.C., where he will now be prosecuted on charges of “entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. He has already pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance Thursday.
But Sahady, a Malden resident who organized 11 buses for the Jan. 6 speech by former President Trump that lead to Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial, has been fired from his IT job since his Jan. 19 arrest by the FBI, his attorney, John C. Kiyonaga said in court Thursday.
Sahady is also a captain in the US Army Ready Reserve and restrictions on his travel out side Massachusetts - imposed following his arrest - is an unwarranted barrier, his attorney said. “He needs to be able to earn a living,’' Kiyonaga said. “Right now, he has none. He should not be denied the opportunity to be gainfully employed.”
Kiyonaga said Sahady is looking for work as a ski instructor at northern New England ski resorts and possibly other ski areas around the country. He was allowed to travel outside Massachusetts, but is required to notify court officials of his travel plans or new employment.
Sahady and Suzanne Ianni of Natick were both active in the “Super Happy Fun America” organization and both allegedly entered the Capitol during the riot as Congress was formally approving the 2020 presidential election results. Ianni has also pleaded not guilty.
The cases against Sahadi and Ianni are back in court April 1.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.