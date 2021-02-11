Malden man pleads not guilty to charges in riot at Capitol

An organizer of the controversial 2019 Straight Pride Parade held in Boston and charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol is looking for work as a ski instructor, his lawyer said in federal court Thursday.

Mark G. Sahady made his initial appearance in the US District Court in Washington, D.C., where he will now be prosecuted on charges of “entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. He has already pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance Thursday.

But Sahady, a Malden resident who organized 11 buses for the Jan. 6 speech by former President Trump that lead to Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial, has been fired from his IT job since his Jan. 19 arrest by the FBI, his attorney, John C. Kiyonaga said in court Thursday.