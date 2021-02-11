Mass. reports 462 new coronavirus cases among public school students, 212 among school staff members

Cases are only reported among students who are attending in-person school; cases among students in a fully remote learning model are not being tracked by the state. Cases among staff members are only being reported if the employee was inside a school building within the seven days prior to the reported case.

State officials estimate that about 450,000 students across the state are attending some form of in-person learning, and about 75,000 staff members are working in buildings.

Local school officials reported to the state 462 new coronavirus cases among students and 212 among school staff members for the week that ended Wednesday.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school or district for the week ending Wednesday, Braintree Public Schools reported 25 new cases among students and two among staff members, Andover Public Schools reported 20 new cases among students and one among staff members, and New Bedford Public Schools reported 13 new cases among students and 3 among staff members.

The latest figures, released Thursday, include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Feb. 4 and 10. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state.

Starting the week that ended Oct. 21, local school districts are required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials. The first three reports released by the state did not require districts to report their cases.

Combined, a total of 6,426 cases among students and 4,449 among staff members have been reported to the state.

Schools have not appeared to be superspreading locations for the coronavirus, state leaders have repeatedly said this fall, though they said in early December they had identified at least 75 clusters. They believe about half of those clusters could have been linked to in-school transmission.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.