MassDOT truck catches fire on Mass. Turnpike; driver escapes injury

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 11, 2021, 1 hour ago

A Massachusetts Department of Transportation crash truck caught fire on the Mass. Turnpike westbound in Boston Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire began in the vehicle’s engine compartment and is believed to be electrical, a Department of Transportation spokesperson said in a statement. The Boston Fire Department received a call for a tractor-trailer fire at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, spokesman Brian Alkins said.

The truck was near the House of Blues just outside of Fenway Park when it caught fire, according to Alkins.

The operator of the vehicle was able to exit safely and was uninjured in the fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by MassDOT operations and maintenance staff “in the coming weeks,” the DOT statement said.

No further information was available.

