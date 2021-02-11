MIT grad student sought for questioning in killing of Yale grad student

Qinxuan Pan, 29, whose last known address was in Malden, is considered “armed and dangerous,” Yale tweeted late Wednesday night.

New Haven, Conn., police are seeking an MIT graduate student for questioning in the Saturday night killing of a Yale University grad student, the department said Wednesday

He is wanted for questioning in the death of Kevin Jiang, 26, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on Lawrence Street in New Haven’s East Rock section around 8:30 p.m., according to New Haven police Chief Otoniel Reyes and a statement from Yale.

Authorities are looking to question Pan was last seen at a Best Western Hotel in North Haven, Conn., according to police.

Authorities have said they are looking into whether Jiang, who was pursuing a master’s degree at the Yale School of the Environment, was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.

Reyes said Pan is currently considered a person of interest in Jiang’s klling.

“He is not a suspect at this time,” he said.

Pan has two active warrants, including one for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police. Anyone seeing him should use extreme caution , police said.

Police ask that anyone who sees Pan contact homicide detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-866-888-8477.

Correspondent Christine Mui contributed to this story. Material from the Associated Press was also used.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.