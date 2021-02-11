More than 30 residents displaced by 4-alarm fire at Boxborough condo complex

All 24 units of the Leverett building at 101 Swanson Road were occupied, Fire Chief Paul Fillebrown told Boston 25. More than 30 adults and an unknown number of children were displaced, according to the Red Cross’s Twitter.

A lack of water sources hampered firefighters as they fought a raging 4-alarm fire in Boxborough Wednesday that displaced more than 30 residents on a cold winter night.

Fillebrown said it was difficult for crews to get water onto flames because there were no fire hydrants nearby and the town instead relies on water from ponds. Crews started evacuating residents before they could bring water to hose down the flames, he said.

Evacuating the building was also a challenge, as some residents were not aware of the fire, Fillebrown said on Boston 25.

Photos of the scene from the Boxborough Police Department show a billowing cloud of smoke and orange flames shooting into the sky.

At 6:14 p.m., the department closed Swanson Road and urged people to avoid the area.

Acton, Westford, and Concord fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene.

The Salvation Army also responded, offering food and beverages to the displaced residents.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a public safety dispatcher said that the scene was clear.





Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.