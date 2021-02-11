Mother recalls throwing her baby out window of burning building in Lowell and into the arms of police officers

Collentro said the officer looked surprised, and a bit worried, and quickly enlisted the help of two other officers nearby.

Julie Collentro’s building in Lowell was on fire early Wednesday, and she held her baby close as she tried to figure out a way to escape. They were on the second floor, in her siblings’ bedroom, and thick smoke was filling up the home. She went over to the window and looked down, and was relieved to see a police officer standing outside on the ground below.

Collentro’s then took her 2-year-old daughter, Kehlani, off her hip and held her out the window.

“Mama, pick me up,” said Kehlani, just as Collentro was trying to muster the courage to let her go.

“She was holding my shirt,” said Collentro. “And I was hesitating. But I knew that it was the best thing for her.”

The three Lowell police officers looked up at Collentro with outstretched arms, waiting for her to make her move.

Then she let go, and dropped Kehlani into the arms of the officers below. Once she saw that Kehlani was OK, she grabbed a blanket from the bedroom and tossed it out the window, so her baby could stay warm.

Then it was Collentro’s turn to go out the window.

“I’m terrified of heights,” she said. “But I think it was the adrenalin. I just jumped.”

Two officers caught her. She went to look for the third officer, who was carrying Kehlani.

“Can I have my baby?” she said. Mother and daughter were reunited and warmed up together in one of the Lowell police cruisers.

That dramatic rescue was just one of the acts of bravery by first responders who arrived on scene at the three-alarm blaze that erupted during the predawn hours Wednesday at 98 Westford Street in Lowell, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Ryan’s office confirmed that one person, a 77-year-old man who lived in the building, perished in the fire, which also displaced more than 25 people and sent two women and one man to Boston hospitals with what prosecutors described as “serious injuries.”

According to Ryan’s office, Lowell police Officers Leang Chhor and Joshua Delisle spotted Collentro holding her child in a second-floor window “emanating smoke.”

The officers, Ryan’s office said, told Collentro to drop the child to them, which she did. After the officers caught her, the statement said, Collentro jumped from the window and was caught safely by Chhor and Officer Warren Greenhalgh. Lowell Fire Department personnel arrived and continued to evacuate the building, the statement said.

Ryan’s office said another Lowell police officer, Walter Varey, had earlier been the first officer to arrive on scene and rushed into the smoke-filled building, making his way to the second floor where he heard screaming.

Varey, the statement said, was forced to crawl due to the smoke and called out before locating a couple and their child. Varey, Ryan’s office said, carried the child downstairs to safety and returned to the second floor, where heavy smoke and intense heat impaired his vision.

Despite that, Ryan’s office said, Varey managed to assist both adults out of the building before “being overcome by smoke” and being assisted out himself by Officers Andres Bolivar and Matthew Trani.

““First and foremost I would like to convey my condolences to the victims of this tragic event,” said Lowell police Superintendent Raymond Kelly Richardson in the statement from Ryan’s office. “I would also like to commend Lowell Police Officers Walter Varey, Leang Chhor, Joshua Delisle, and Warren Greenhalgh for their quick response to this fire.”

Richardson said the officers “placed themselves in harm’s way in attempt to save as many people as they could. I am relieved that the officers were not seriously injured; this could have been much more of a tragedy. They put their lives on the line as they continued to enter the building. I am personally proud of the officers’ actions, which are in line with who our members are and the risks that they will take to ensure lives are saved. We are lucky to have them and many like them as members of our PD.”

His words were echoed by Lowell fire Chief Phil Charron.

“Firefighters from various units of the Lowell Fire Department arrived to find a very heavy fire condition in the rear of the fire building,” Charron said in the statement. “This necessitated numerous occupant rescues over ground and aerial ladders on both the Westford Street and Royal Street sides of the fire building. Fire department members worked hard in very cold weather conditions to, not only save lives, but also keep fire from extending beyond the fire building and it’s adjacent exposures. I commend the efforts of our firefighters and the department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this terrible incident.”

Collentro said her family members made it out alive but her stepfather is currently in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. “He inhaled a lot of smoke,” she said. “But he’s going to be OK.”

Collentro said she brought Kehlani to the doctor to be checked out and she was healthy. “She’s perfectly fine,” she said.

Her mother, Kelly, has started a GoFundMe page to raise some much-needed money because they lost everything in the fire.

Collentro said she is grateful for the first responders who helped her family get to safety.

“Thank God the cop was down there,” she said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Lowell Fire and Police Departments, as well as State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Ryan’s office, prosecutors said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.