Northeastern University plans to hold two outdoor commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors in May

Based on pandemic projections from faculty experts and anticipated capacity restrictions, Madigan continued, “our plan envisions two outdoor ceremonies designed to accommodate all eligible undergraduates (half in each ceremony) and allow each graduating senior to invite one or possibly two guests. We understand the important role family plays in commencement, and we will make every effort to include as many guests as possible for each graduate.”

“Our current plan is for all undergraduate students in the Class of 2021 (December 2020 graduates, May and August 2021 degree candidates) to celebrate commencement at a premiere, outdoor Boston venue on Saturday, May 8th,” wrote David Madigan, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Northeastern, in the email message.

Northeastern University plans to hold two separate commencement exercises for graduating seniors in May at an outdoor venue, with graduates permitted to bring a maximum of two guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a school official said Thursday in a note to the campus community.

Meanwhile graduate students receiving degrees will be invited to attend an in-person ceremony to be held the week of May 3 to May 7, according to Madigan.

“We have initiated discussions with city and state officials about projected gathering limits, and other planning parameters, and how they relate to potential venues,” Madigan wrote. “Guests are being factored into this planning as well. We will share additional information about the location and timing as soon as those details are clear. Ceremony plans for the School of Law and the College of Professional Studies will be shared in separate communications from the relevant deans.”

He also didn’t forget last spring’s graduates, who were deprived of a normal commencement experience as the pandemic continued to rage.

“We are extremely cognizant of the fact that our May 2020 graduates did not have a true Northeastern commencement ceremony last spring,” Madigan wrote. “Our Alumni Relations office continues to work with members of the Class of 2020 to determine interest in a Boston-based celebration this spring—perhaps on Friday, May 7th.”

Madigan said school officials believe members of the Class of 2020 should work collaboratively with the university on the planning for that celebration and urged last year’s graduating class to remain on the lookout for more information from Alumni Relations.

“In approaching each of these events, we are employing the same rigorous planning and attention to detail that we used for Northeastern’s successful reopening this year,” Madigan wrote. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will remain agile and be prepared to adjust course as needed. If conditions beyond our control should change, we will pivot to alternative plans and inform the community immediately. As of today, we remain optimistic that by early May these outdoor events, with appropriate physical distancing and other protective measures, will be feasible.”

Back in September, Northeastern made pandemic-related headlines when it announced that it had dismissed 11 first-year students after they were caught violating social distancing rules.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.