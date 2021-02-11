Older adults who get less than five hours of sleep each night have higher risk of developing dementia, Brigham study says

And, the statement said, the research team found links between sleep disturbance and sleep deficiency with overall risk of death.

In a statement, the hospital said the findings of the study, published in the journal Aging, show the risk of dementia was double among study participants who reported sleeping less than five hours each night, compared to those who reported getting seven to eight hours of shuteye.

A new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital suggests older adults who get less than five hours of sleep each night are far more likely than their peers to develop dementia.

“Our findings illuminate a connection between sleep deficiency and risk of dementia and confirm the importance of efforts to help older individuals obtain sufficient sleep each night,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Rebecca Robbins of the Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, in the statement.

Per the statement, Robbins and her team used data collected from older adults participating in the National Health and Aging Trends Study, or NHATS, a study of Medicare recipients aged 65 and older. Survey data from NHATS participants has been collected each year since 2011, the statement said.

According to the hospital, 2,610 participants answered sleep questionnaires in 2013 and 2014, and researchers examined responses about sleep disturbance and deficiency, including answers about alertness, nap frequency, how long it took people to fall asleep, sleep quality, sleep duration, and snoring.

They also collected information about patient outcomes such as dementia and death from any cause for up to five years after the survey, according to the statement.

Overall, the statement said, the research team found a strong relationship between sleep disturbance and deficiency and dementia over time.

Routinely taking a half-hour or longer to fall asleep was associated with a 45 percent greater likelihood of dementia, the statement said.

And routinely having difficulty staying alert, frequently napping, reporting poor sleep quality, and sleeping five hours or less each night also was associated with a heightened risk of death, according to the statement.

“This prospective study reveals that sleep deficiency at baseline, when the average age of participants was 76 years old, was associated with double the risk of incident dementia and all-cause mortality over the next four to five years,” said senior study author Dr. Charles Czeisler, chief of the Brigham’s Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders, in the statement.

Czeisler said the “data add to the evidence that sleep is important for brain health and highlight the need for further research on the efficacy of improving sleep and treating sleep disorders on the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and mortality.”

In addition, the statement said, the research team is calling for additional analysis of the links between sleep and dementia and death.

“Our study demonstrates that very short sleep durations and poor-quality sleep in the elderly increase the risk of developing dementia and earlier death,” said study author Dr. Stuart Quan, who also works in the Brigham’s sleep disorder division, in the statement. “There should be increased focus on obtaining healthy sleep in older adults.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.