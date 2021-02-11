A pair of firsts for the Mass House leadership team

The 10-member team will include four woman overall, but just one person of color; the House leadership team last legislative session included three women, but was entirely white.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, who pledged to make the chamber’s leadership more diverse when he was elected six weeks ago, said Thursday he will appoint the chamber’s first female majority leader and, for the first time, an openly LGBTQ member will serve as the chamber’s No. 3 Democrat.

Claire Cronin will become the first female majority leader of the Massachusetts House.

Representative Claire Cronin, an Easton Democrat and Mariano ally who last year led the House’s judiciary committee, will serve as the Quincy Democrat’s top deputy and will be the first woman to be majority leader, according to the speaker’s office. Mariano had been majority leader for nearly a decade under former Speaker Robert A. DeLeo before succeeding him in December.

Advertisement

Mariano is also tapping Kate Hogan, a Stow Democrat, to be speaker pro tempore, making her the highest-ranking openly LGBTQ member in the House’s history, according to a Mariano aide.

She fills a role that had been held by Representative Patricia Haddad, a Somerset Democrat who was dropped from leadership. Overall, four of the 10 leadership positions will be held by women, including Cronin and Hogan, for the two-year session. In the House overall, 31 percent of seats are held by women.

“When I was elected Speaker, I promised that my leadership team would reflect the diversity of the House, and it will,” Mariano said in a statement. “These women are joining the top of my leadership team because they are hard workers who have earned the trust and support of their colleagues in the House for their records of getting things done.”

Mariano told the Globe in December that he feels obligated to make his leadership team “representative of the diversity of the body” after DeLeo’s nine-person leadership team last session included no representatives of color.

Advertisement

Just two members of color held a chairmanship last session: Frank A. Moran, who led the House Committee on Personnel and Administration, and Tackey Chan, the House chair of the Committee on consumer protection and professional licensure. It’s partly a reflection of the lack of racial diversity in the House overall, where 86 percent of the members are white, compared to 70 percent of the state’s residents.

On Thursday, Mariano elevated Moran, a Lawrence Democrat, as one of the House’s four division chairs, joining representatives James O’Day of West Boylston, Ruth Balser of Newton, and Thomas Golden of Lowell.

Michael Moran of Brighton will serve as assistant majority leader, and Joseph Wagner of Chicopee, and Sarah Peake of Provincetown were named second assistant majority leaders.

Mariano is expected to announce his committee assignments, including the committee chairs, on Friday when House Democrats are scheduled to hold a caucus.

As speaker, Mariano holds wide sway on who holds the chamber’s lucrative leadership posts, which can net representatives tens of thousands of dollars in additional pay on top of their base salary and expense accounts.

“When you see the entire makeup of the leadership team [and committees], I’m confident that it will reflect many of the promises made by Ron Mariano as speaker and we will reflect the diversity,” Hogan said Thursday.

Hogan, first elected in 2009, said the historical significance of her own appointment wasn’t lost on her. “There always those moments when you realize what you’re doing and the work you’re doing means something beyond you as an individual,” she said.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.