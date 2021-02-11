Police investigating shots fired at Melrose home

Melrose police are investigating shots fired at a home Tuesday night, officials said.

Melrose police responded to the area of Sunset road at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, after receiving numerous reports of loud bangs, Melrose police Chief Michael Lyle said in a statement. Police couldn’t find the source of the noise or anyone near the home.

An anonymous tip Wednesday morning indicated that four shots had been fired in the area of 28 Carlida Road and a vehicle had driven off at a high speed, police said. Upon arriving to the area, Melrose police found a .40 caliber handgun shell casing in the street.