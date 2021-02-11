Providence College places restrictions on students to prevent further spread of COVID-19

In that same time period, two members of the faculty and staff tested positive out of the college’s 35 total cases among that population since August 2020.

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, which is the college’s most recently reported data , there have been 102 positive cases of COVID-19 reported among students, for an average positivity rate of 2.64 percent. As of Feb. 10, there were 104 students in isolation and 172 students in quarantine.

PROVIDENCE — Just a little over a week since Salve Regina University announced a shelter-in-place order for their students, Providence College announced Thursday afternoon a series of restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Advertisement

Both on and off-campus residents are required to limit their movement to essential purposes, which includes traveling to in-person classes — which will continue — and picking up grab-and-go meals, according to the college’s spokeswoman Carolyn Cronin.

“Knowing how difficult last spring was, (these restrictions) are meant to keep us on track toward our goal of continuing with an in-person, on-campus student experience for the entire spring semester,” President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard wrote in an email to students.

Sicard wrote that the college was experiencing “more positive COVID-19 cases than we would like.” He said while the college has increased testing, these new requirements will be critical to keep the overall positivity rate below the approximately 2 percent that the college has recently seen.

While in-person classes will continue, students will not have access to other campus buildings, such as the Phillips Memorial Library, St. Dominic Chapel, and Concannon Fitness Center.

Effective immediately, visitors will not be allowed in residence halls, on-campus resident students are restricted from visiting off-campus student residences, and all students are discouraged from leaving to go home or elsewhere for more than two nights.

Advertisement

Spectators will also not be allowed at any athletic games.

Cleaning will be increased in residence halls using specialized equipment and there will be heightened security on campus. Public safety officers will staff the campus entry gate, located on Eaton Street, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday to limit students from leaving campus. Providence Police will also increase their patrols in off-campus neighborhoods from two days per week to four, according to the email sent to students.

“It is anticipated that these temporary measures, in conjunction with robust testing, contact tracing, masks, physical distancing, and other cautionary steps, will help in reversing the trends of the past several days and prevent the need to implement stricter measures,” wrote Sicard.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.