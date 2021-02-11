Quincy renews effort to spruce up street trees

Among other qualities, the group noted on its website, “Trees improve air quality, lower stress, boost moods, reduce crime levels, and improve home values.”

Calling trees “climate superheroes, hoovering up and locking away carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” the Quincy Climate Action Network recently organized an online public program on the importance of the city’s urban forest.

A paper notice on an old street tree in Quincy gives information on a public hearing on whether the tree should be removed.

Nevertheless, many of Quincy’s street trees have suffered from years of neglect, according to the city’s tree warden, Chris Hayward.

A state certified arborist and formerly the tree warden in Watertown, Hayward began work in Quincy in August of 2019. He gave a progress report at the network’s Jan. 21 panel discussion hosted by the Thomas Crane Library.

The city had gone for a long period without a tree warden, and Hayward found himself in the position of removing many public street trees that timely care and maintenance could have helped and maybe saved.

“In the first year I had to take down a bunch of trees,” Hayward said. “Over the years they had taken such a beating.”

If trees are not cared for, he said, their condition can deteriorate to the point where there is no hope of saving them.

Causes for the decline of the city’s street trees include water line breaks, excavations for sewer line replacements or other digs, car accidents, and storms. Some trees had been badly “overpruned” by utility companies and would not thrive, possibly posing a safety hazard, the tree warden said.

“If you don’t seal up wounds, don’t clean up a wound,” Hayward said, “it provides an avenue for decay. Bugs and diseases can get in there.”

Given the poor health of many of the city’s trees, Hayward said his job and that of his department’s two work crews has so far been “more of a reactive program.”

“Now we’re trying to be a proactive program,” he said. “We want to get in front of problems, diagnose them, and then clean them up.”

If an unhealthy “street tree” has to go, he assesses what kind of tree can be planted at the site to replace it. He also speaks with the residents whose property abuts the tree on city-owned property. (Trees growing on residents’ property are their own responsibility.)

“Communication is key,” Hayward said.

But Hayward doesn’t want people to think that “when I come driving down the street, I’m just here to take down a tree.”

“The health of the urban forest provides so many benefits to the public,” the tree warden said. “And if we lost those benefits we’d notice it … The growth habit of trees is so slow we want to do anything we can to make sure the tree is safe.”

Hayward agreed with members of the Quincy Climate Action Network that the environmental value of a large, old tree cannot be offset by planting a young tree in its place.

Trees reduce air pollution, can lessen noise, and protect against “light pollution” by shading a house from streetlights. Their shade also “reduces the heat island effect,” he said.

Hayward said he has made a goal of creating an up-to-date inventory of the city’s “urban forest” by assessing all the trees growing in public areas in Quincy.

The traditional count has been 25,000 public street trees, he said. His inventory will likely produce a more accurate count.

Maggie McKee, a member of the Quincy Climate Action Network, said the group is seeking to create a formal tree committee for the city, such as those in Milton, Brockton, Hingham, and other communities.

The group also plans to discuss with Hayward the possibility of organizing a network of resident volunteers to help care for street trees.

Hayward said old trees are sometimes lost to road and sidewalk reconstruction projects, if their roots are seriously buckling sidewalks. He pointed out that some of those trees, especially large red oaks, were planted long before sidewalks existed in those locations.

Sometimes, he said, the decision represents a conflict of values.

“Do you favor a tree-lined street,” he asked, “or a perfect sidewalk?”

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.



