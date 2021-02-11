Rhode Island allows bars to reopen this weekend

Bars and bar-areas of restaurants in Rhode Island will be able to open again this weekend — just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Bars had been ordered to close as part of Governor Gina Raimondo’s “pause” on the economy in November, a move that also limited capacities at restaurants and forced gyms, indoor recreation areas, and casinos to close temporarily. While restaurants saw COVID-related restrictions ease on Jan. 29, bars and the bar-areas inside restaurants still had to remain closed, until now.
A few restrictions will remain in place, industry experts told the Globe: Bars areas will have to close by 11 p.m. And while the one-household-per-table restriction has been lifted, only a maximum of four people from two different households may sit together.
