CORONAVIRUS

Rhode Island allows bars to reopen this weekend

Bars had been ordered to close as part of Governor Gina Raimondo’s “pause” on the economy in November.

By Lylah Alphonse Globe Staff,Updated February 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
Stephen Filippi, president of Ballard's Beach Resort in Block Island, put gloves and masks on standing by the empty bar in May 2020.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Bars and bar-areas of restaurants in Rhode Island will be able to open again this weekend — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Bars had been ordered to close as part of Governor Gina Raimondo’s “pause” on the economy in November, a move that also limited capacities at restaurants and forced gyms, indoor recreation areas, and casinos to close temporarily. While restaurants saw COVID-related restrictions ease on Jan. 29, bars and the bar-areas inside restaurants still had to remain closed, until now.

A few restrictions will remain in place, industry experts told the Globe: Bars areas will have to close by 11 p.m. And while the one-household-per-table restriction has been lifted, only a maximum of four people from two different households may sit together.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.

