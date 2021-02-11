Romantic hiking spots for Valentine’s Day

“This year, in the midst of everything COVID it’s really taken on an added importance for people. People want to get outside much more,” said Aaron Gouveia, public relations director for the Trustees. “They want to be able to go places, but they want to be able to do it safely. And we’ve really adapted all of our properties to make sure that that’s possible.”

The Trustees of Reservations manages more than 120 outdoor properties throughout Massachusetts, and among them are a number of romantic spots. Advance passes are required for some destinations. Visit thetrustees.org for details.

Though many couples will likely spend Valentine’s Day this year with at-home meals or Zoom dates, others might want to take the celebration outdoors.

NORTH:

Crane Beach at Castle Hill in Ipswich offers 5 miles of trails for visitors to enjoy. Its coastal location attracts a large variety of wildlife, and the sand dunes help shield hikers from the wind in some spots. The adjacent Castle Hill on the Crane Estate features the property’s breathtaking Casino Italianate courtyard and the grassy hills of the Grand Allée near the surf.

The Coolidge Reservation in Manchester-by-the-Sea features a scenic pond, a small pine-and-oak forest, and a seaside lawn offering sweeping views of the Massachusetts Bay and the North Shore. The park, home to Bungalow Hill, also offers spots for solitude and views of Magnolia Harbor.

Ravenswood Park in Gloucester is a quiet escape from the rest of the world with 600 acres and 10 miles of woodland paths for visitors to picnic, stroll, or cross-country ski. The hiker-friendly Ledge Hill Trail is lined with boulders, and if visitors seek impressive scenery they can trek to the overlook over Gloucester Harbor.

Ward Reservation’s 700 acres of fields, forest, and uplands in Andover offer a wide range of scenery to enjoy with loved ones. Don’t miss Holt Hill’s “Solstice Stones,” which are arranged in a compass-like formation to mark the sunset on two of the major seasonal turning points.

SOUTH:

World’s End in Hingham is one of the more popular spots on the list, with 4½ miles of tree-lined paths leading to dramatic views of Weir River, Hingham Harbor, and the Boston skyline. Although the February weather probably won’t allow for picnics, visitors can still bundle up to enjoy an invigorating winter hike.

The Whitney and Thayer Woods in Hingham and Cohasset are full of rocks deposited by traveling glaciers, vernal pools, and bridges over streams. More athletic guests can take on the 10 miles of hiking trails that feature views of open fields, the South Shore, and the Boston skyline. Across the street is the family-friendly Weir River Farm zoo, making this a perfect two-in-one visit.

While it doesn’t have the reputation of nearby World’s End, Two Mile Farm in Marshfield features trails that pass through white pine woodlands, meadows, stone walls, and hemlock forest. Each trail offers a view of the North River and Stetson Meadows, so no matter what path visitors decide to take, they will be well rewarded.

WEST:

The deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln is the largest sculpture park in New England. Visitors can stop by the contemporary art exhibitions or spread out and explore 30 acres of trails, lawns, and gardens. The park also hosts a variety of activities including snowshoe tours, yoga in the park, nature tours, and even Art and Ales events to combine visitors’ passions for sculpture and craft beer.

Noon Hill in Medfield stands 370 feet above its surroundings, offering an excellent view of the Walpole and Norfolk hills with Gillette Stadium in the distance. The path to the summit is slightly challenging, but it passes through 4½ miles of pine, beech, birch, and hemlock woodlands.

Also in Medfield, Rocky Woods is another lovely option in the Charles River Valley. The woods boast nearly 500 acres, five ponds, and vast views from Cedar Hill. The park is home to 6½ miles of trails from which visitors can keep watch for birds, beavers, and other creatures in their natural habitats.

