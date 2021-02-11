Sea shanties, a blind date with a book, and discovering Lewis Latimer

The Revels, a performance art theater, will host Gloucester resident David Coffin in a virtual Sea Chantey Sing. Musician, educator, and sea shanty expert Celeste Bernado will join him, and Revels North Artistic Director Nils Fredland will have a cameo appearance in the program. The hourlong session will consist of singing shanties, discussing the history and uses behind them, and video clips of shanties “in action.” The event also will take a brief look at the recent TikTok sea shanty trend. The event is free to view live on Facebook on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. on Revels’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/therevels/live .

The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers will host an online event Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. about improving sleep. Mindfulness and dreaming teacher Tzivia Gover will teach participants how to prepare for sleep with easy yoga poses, meditation, and breathing, and to gain insight from their dreams. The event is free, but requires advance registration via the event calendar at danverslibrary.org.

SOUTH

The Mansfield Public Library’s popular Blind Date with a Book program is back for its sixth consecutive year. The library set up a display with a variety of brown paper-wrapped books to remove the chance for patrons to judge the books by their covers. To give patrons a way to pick the genre they want to read, each book has a small heart-shaped label descriptor. In each blind date package, the library includes a questionnaire for readers to rate their dates. The event runs through Feb. 26 and is free for patrons. For more information, go to mansfieldlibraryma.com.

The Middleborough business resource center is now open for business. The center plans to attract more businesses to Middleborough by providing three hours of free advisory services per discipline including taxes, marketing, and more to existing and start-up businesses in town. The offer also extends to businesses considering moving to Middleborough. “Many business owners, in an attempt to watch or reduce expenses, refrain from seeking the professional advice needed to help them sustain and grow their businesses, and doing so can lead to costly and sometimes irreversible errors,” said Downtown Improvement Committee member Itamar Chalif.

WEST

The Discovery Museum in Acton is hosting a drop-in event on Feb. 23 from 12 to 2 p.m. celebrating Black History Month and the life of Lewis Howard Latimer. Latimer was a Chelsea-born inventor and electrical engineer whose work led to the patenting of the first carbon filaments for incandescent light bulbs. Participants will learn about his legacy by experimenting with simple circuitry and learning the difference between conductive and non-conductive materials. The event is free with admission but requires advance registration at discoveryacton.org.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.





