Should school districts permanently eliminate snow days?

Massachusetts’ school districts should eliminate snow days in the future. Doing so would negate the need to extend the school year into the dog days of summer, and would promote better continuity in teaching and learning.

Of course, the decision to permanently replace snow days with remote learning days needs to be done in a way that ensures equitable access. All students who need it must be issued computers and have broadband internet access. Districts should also routinely supply and update “blizzard bags” containing traditional learning materials so that during widespread power outages students are still able to continue learning.

But the benefits of doing away with snow days are significant. When we extend the school year through June, students must often attend school in buildings that are not conducive to learning. They can also miss out on the first days of camp or long-planned family vacations, an important time for enhancing social, emotional, and physical well-being.

Learning in sweltering heat has a disparate impact on minority and low-income students. A recent study found that heat affects student test performance. Furthermore, having remote learning days instead of snow days would help increase achievement on standardized tests. The loss of instructional days before the administration of these tests could have a significant impact on the highly selective college process, where just a few points could make a difference in college acceptances.

Because of the importance of the continuity of the curriculum, districts going forward need to provide for remote learning when the weather does not allow for in-person instruction. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allowed districts that option this year but should extend it for the future.

There is no question that our students are best served when they can be in the classroom with their teachers. But New England weather conditions do not always allow that. We have seen this year that schools can provide quality instruction to students at home. To ensure equity, continuity, competitiveness, and optimal learning, it is in the best interest of our students that school districts institute a commitment to providing remote learning during inclement weather.

NO

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live in many ways — some of them temporary, but some potentially permanent. With remote learning being implemented to some extent across the state, the question has come up whether school districts in Massachusetts should eliminate snow days going forward. There are plenty of practical reasons I could cite for why snow days should NOT be eliminated — logistics, student and teacher preparedness, and disparity of power outages, to name just a few. But for me, the most compelling reason is more emotional. As a mother of two young girls, I’m simply not willing to rob them of this quintessential New England birthright.

While technology has proved to be the real MVP this year, allowing our students to safely receive an education and continue to participate in activities like dance class and karate, there are certainly downsides to the added screen time. Of all the lessons to glean from this past year, I would hate for the takeaway to be that just because we can stay plugged in, we should. Now, more than ever, kids need the opportunity to disconnect and just be kids. If we don’t put emphasis on the value of stepping away from the screen and into nature, what kind of adults are they destined to become?

There is also something to be said for tradition. One of the few highlights of winter weather is the possibility and excitement of having a snow day. What sort of world would we be living in if we woke up to a winter wonderland and couldn’t gleefully announce “Snow Day!”? What’s a mid-week snowstorm without sledding and building snowmen? I really can’t imagine driving around a town blanketed in fresh powder only to see barren yards, and hear silence instead of silliness.

The reality of it is, a few snow days have never and will never make or break a school year. Enduring a New England winter is no easy feat — they are long, bitterly cold, and messy. If we have to bear the brunt of it, shouldn’t we reap the benefits of it as well?

