State Police Air Wing searches Connecticut River and shore for missing Chicopee boy, 11

State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement that a flight crew from the agency’s Air Wing on Thursday conducted an aerial search of the Connecticut River and its banks, from the Mass. Pike to the Connecticut state line.

Authorities on Thursday continued to search for 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard, a Chicopee boy who went missing in that city last Friday while walking near the Connecticut River, State Police said.

Authorities are searching for 11-year-old Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard

“The flight crew did not locate any evidence related to Aiden’s disappearance,” Procopio wrote.

He said the crew observed “vast areas” of ice covering parts of the river, including south of where Route 91 crosses it down to the Memorial Bridge in Springfield, and also farther south, in an area north of Six Flags in Agawam.

“Various State Police specialized units, including our Air Wing, Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Drone Unit, along the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County, will continue their search efforts with local police in coming days,” Procopio wrote.

He said Aiden was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, as the boy walked in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Aiden was believed to be heading toward the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River at the time, according to the statement, which said the child stands 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants, the statement said.

“Local and State Police previously searched the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers using divers, boats, drones, and the State Police Air Wing,” Procopio wrote. “The MSP Marine Unit hauled one of its boats to the river from Boston and conducted a water search during Tuesday’s snowstorm. MSP and fire department divers searched over the weekend.”

He said the area was searched based on information that Aiden was in the vicinity of the boat ramp at the time of his disappearance.

“All evidence known thus far suggests Aiden was alone and near the river when he went missing. Based on the information currently known to detectives, no foul play is suspected at this time,” Procopio wrote. “All leads continue to be investigated.”

According to the statement, anyone with information that may help authorities locate Aiden, or anyone who believes they may have seen him, should call 911, Chicopee police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

