This is what happens every time Congressman Cicilline goes on TV to talk about Trump

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it was nice to watch PC welcome UConn back to the Big East yesterday. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 119,893 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 430 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 21.3 percent. The state announced 12 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,259. There were 238 people in the hospital, and 89,794 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

It didn’t take long after US Representative David Cicilline popped up on television Wednesday evening for the calls to start flooding his office.

While Cicilline was making the case to the US Senate to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6, insurrection, supporters of Trump called to give the congressman a piece of their minds. It’s become a common theme for Cicilline, who has received multiple threats for criticizing Trump in recent years.

”Let me tell you something,” one woman said in a voicemail to Cicilline’s office. “You Look like Joe Pesci in ‘Goodfellas.’ You hung around with too many of your old clients in the mob. That’s how you dress. That’s what you look like. That’s probably who you are.”

Cicilline got 36 calls within an hour of his 6:15 p.m. appearance on television during the impeachment trial Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Cicilline was tasked with focusing on what Trump was doing while members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence were in danger as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. He continues to hone in on Trump’s tweet urging his supporters to “remember this day forever.”

Advertisement

Cicilline said Trump did not condemn the attack or the attackers, but he did condemn Pence for certifying the votes for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and declare them the winners of the 2020 election.

Cicilline said Trump did not condemn the attack or the attackers, but he did condemn Pence.

”He got what he incited, and according to Donald Trump, we got what we deserved,” Cicilline said.

Earlier in the day, the impeachment managers introduced previously unseen footage from the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, including video that showed how close some of the attackers came to members of the Senate.

Trump has already been impeached by the House, but 67 votes are needed in the Senate for a conviction. It remains unlikely that 17 Republicans will join with Senate Democrats to convict.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that one of the most-conservative members of the House is teaming up with one of the most-liberal members of the Senate on legislation that would let Rhode Island enter “anti-poaching” pacts with other states, prohibiting them from providing company-specific tax breaks or grants to lure away businesses. Read more.

⚓ My latest: The first wedge issue of next year’s Providence mayoral race might be the proposed police contract. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ My colleague Alexa Gagosz has an interesting story on Marcus P. Nevius, a history professor at the University of Rhode Island, who spent a decade researching communities and economies created by escaped slaves in the United States. Read more.

⚓ State Director of Administration Brett Smiley is stepping down sooner than expected as he plans his run for Providence mayor. Read more.

⚓ The man who was beaten by a Providence police officer while handcuffed didn’t show up for the first day of the officer’s simple assault trial. Read more.

⚓ The state Department of Labor and Training is refusing to say how many state residents and how many state employees have been victims of unemployment insurance fraud. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: Massachusetts officials on Wednesday relaxed vaccine eligibility rules to let younger people who accompany older residents to mass vaccination sites get shots themselves. Read more.

⚓ Politics: Columnist Yvonne Abraham writes that you shouldn’t expect Republican senators to have a change of heart about former President Donald Trump. Read more.

⚓ Travel: Here’s what the experts say about when it will be safe to travel. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, which means there’s a real chance I could start in the outfield this year. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Incoming Governor Dan McKee and Department of Health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ The Policy Lab at Brown University is hosting a 9 a.m. discussion with data scientist Paul Xu on how to predict the number of high schoolers who will drop out during the pandemic, and how to get them back on track. on how to predict high school dropouts during the pandemic, and how to get them on track.

⚓ The United Way is hosting another event in its “Learn with Leaders” series at 5:30 p.m. Tonight’s focus is entrepreneurship in the brewing business.

⚓ Need something fun to do tonight? Check out Boston.com’s cocktail club at 7 p.m.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.