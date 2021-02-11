Birthdays: Actor Conrad Janis is 93. Gospel singer Jimmy Carter is 89. Fashion designer Mary Quant is 87. Bandleader Sergio Mendes is 80. Actor Philip Anglim is 69. Former Florida governor Jeb Bush is 68. Actor Catherine Hickland is 65. Rock musician David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) is 65. Actor Carey Lowell is 60. Singer Sheryl Crow is 59. Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin is 57. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 52. Actor Damian Lewis is 50. Singer D’Angelo is 47. Rock M-C/vocalist Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) is 44. Singer-actor Brandy is 42. R&B singer Kelly Rowland is 40. Actor Natalie Dormer is 39. Singer Aubrey O’Day is 37. Actor Taylor Lautner is 29.

Today is Thursday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2021. There are 323 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1812, Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry signed a redistricting law favoring his Democratic-Republican Party — giving rise to the term “gerrymandering.”

In 1847, American inventor Thomas Alva Edison was born in Milan, Ohio.

In 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln bade farewell to his adopted hometown of Springfield, Ill., as he headed to Washington for his inauguration.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

In 1975, Margaret Thatcher was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party.

In 1979, followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power in Iran.

In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity.

In 2006, Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot and wounded Harry Whittington, a companion during a weekend quail-hunting trip in Texas.

In 2008, the Pentagon charged Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and five other detainees at Guantanamo Bay with murder and war crimes in connection with the Sept. 11 attacks.

Advertisement

In 2009, All-Star shortstop Miguel Tejada pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about steroids in baseball. (He was sentenced to a year’s probation.) Representative John Dingell, Democrat of Michigan, who first went to Congress in 1955, became the longest-serving member of the US House of Representatives.

In 2011, Egypt exploded with joy after prodemocracy protesters brought down President Hosni Mubarak, whose resignation ended three decades of authoritarian rule.

In 2012, pop singer Whitney Houston, 48, was found dead in a hotel room bathtub in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In 2013, with a few words in Latin, Pope Benedict XVI did what no pope had done in more than half a millennium: announced his resignation. The bombshell came during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals. (The 85-year-old pontiff was succeeded by Pope Francis.)

In 2016, surrounded by FBI agents in armored vehicles, the last four occupiers of a national nature preserve in Oregon surrendered, ending a 41-day standoff that left one man dead. Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders battled for the crucial backing of black and Hispanic voters during a Democratic debate in Milwaukee.

In 2020, the World Health Organization gave the official name of COVID-19 to the disease caused by the coronavirus that had emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. A group of 195 evacuees was cleared to end a two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base, where they had been staying since flying out of China amid the coronavirus outbreak. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary, edging moderate Pete Buttigieg. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet each dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. The four lawyers on the Justice Department team that prosecuted longtime Trump ally Roger Stone quit the case after the department overruled them and said it would seek a reduced amount of prison time for Stone. Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and antigay attack he allegedly staged on himself in downtown Chicago. A standard poodle named Siba won top honors at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York.