Two-alarm fire rips through home in Lowell; four residents sent to hospital

A two-alarm fire tore through a home in Lowell Thursday afternoon, sending four residents to the hospital, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 12:45 p.m. at a one-and-a-half story wood frame home at 50 17th street in Lowell, Fire Chief Phillip Charron said. Companies arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of all the windows and doors of the home, he said. “Everybody was out” but four residents were transported to a local hospital, Charron said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The cause and point of origin of the fire are still under investigation, Charron said. Officials don’t know how many residents were displaced by the fire as companies are still “working on that at the scene,” Charron said.