‘You got what you wanted, right?’ Trial of Providence police sergeant Hanley continues

“You good? You got what you wanted, right?” Sgt. Joseph Hanley said, out of breath, to Gore, who was facedown on the pavement, his hands cuffed behind his back.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence patrolman testified Thursday that he had Rishod Gore handcuffed and under control on the evening of April 19 when his sergeant suddenly kicked Gore.

“Yeah, I’m serious, big [expletive] tough guy,” Hanley said, shifting to dig his knee into what appeared to be the back of Gore’s head and neck. Hanley ground his knee down into Gore, bouncing a little, saying, “You got what you wanted, right? You good, big guy? Then shaddup.”

This scene captured on Patrolman Abraham Lugo’s body-worn camera, and another video from a neighbor, are what led Hanley, a 17-year veteran officer, to be charged with simple assault last May.

Gore, the alleged victim and main witness, was a no-show for the second day of the trial. Judge Brian Goldman had issued a body-attachment warrant for Gore Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon, authorities were still “actively” looking for him.

That left Lugo and other officers who’d been at the scene to testify about what happened that evening.

The police officers had just finished handling a chaotic call for a domestic disturbance at a tenement on Knight Street. The man they arrested struggled and spat at them as they tried getting him into a cruiser. The officers used pepper spray, accidentally also catching one patrolman hanging onto the suspect, and battled a little longer until the man finally slid into the back seat.

The officers had called for a supervisor because they used pepper spray, and as they waited, some onlookers taunted them. When Hanley and another detective arrived, the officers told them about the difficult arrest, and that’s when Gore walked by, pointed his cell phone at them, and yelled: “Watch what happens!”

Providence police Sgt. Joseph Hanley listens as his lawyer, Michael Colucci, cross examines Patrolman Abraham Lugo during Thursday's continuation of Hanley's trial at the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence. Hanley is accused of assaulting a handcuffed man in April. Kris Craig/Pool

Some officers testified that they thought it could have been a threat. Hanley decided they would go arrest Gore for disorderly conduct. The officers followed Gore as he walked down Tell Street and got into a BMW with his girlfriend at the wheel.

As his screaming girlfriend tried to hold onto Gore, Lugo and Hanley grabbed him and struggled to pull him out. Two other officers took Gore’s girlfriend into custody as Gore, protesting, was pulled onto his stomach on the ground. Lugo radioed “All set” as he and Hanley pulled Gore’s arms back and handcuffed him.

Gore kept asking, “What did I do?” Hanley called him something unprintable. “What? What? What?” Gore responded.

Then, after the handcuffs were on, Hanley struck him.

Hanley’s lawyer, Michael J. Colucci, questioned whether Lugo had seen one of the kicks and where it landed, and whether there was still a risk that Gore was going to fight or flee.

Lugo testified that he had Gore under control and didn’t need to use any more force to hold him. Lugo testified that he didn’t feel Gore trying to struggle after he was cuffed.

Testimony and the videos showed Hanley stand up and walk away, then return and strike Gore again. Gore wasn’t moving, but he was talking, asking over and over: “What did I do?”

Special assistant attorney general Michael McCabe questioned Lugo: Would you punch someone for saying, “What did I do?” Would you kick them? Would you kneel on them? Would you walk on their legs, for saying, “What did I do?”

“No, sir,” Lugo replied each time.

Gore wasn’t injured and misdemeanor charges against him were later dismissed; he settled with the city for $50,000.

The lawyers drew a contrast between Gore’s arrest and how officers arrested the man from the domestic disturbance. The other man was fighting police, so officers used “appropriate force” until he was under control, testified Sgt. Paul Zienowicz, who led the internal investigation.

Gore, however, wasn’t fighting once he was handcuffed, Zienowicz said.

“Once the subject is handcuffed and no longer resisting, and they’re kicked by an officer, that’s inappropriate force,” Zienowicz said.

The trial resumes Friday morning.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.