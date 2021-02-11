Biden’s goal to reopen schools meets high-stakes political test

Many parents, including those in politically crucial suburbs, crave the normalcy that will come with the reopening of classrooms, which have been closed for nearly a year in much of the country. But few groups did more to push Biden’s candidacy than teachers unions, which have resisted returning to school buildings in communities across the country.

The outcome is significant for Biden, with much of the country eager for schools to reopen. But politically, it’s dicey, as he is forced to balance the interests and wishes of many parents and children against the fears of teachers and their unions.

WASHINGTON — One of President Biden’s central campaign promises sounded simple: reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office. The politics and the logistics have proved far more complicated.

“I think it’s time for schools to reopen safely — safely,” he said in an interview with CBS News, repeating the word “safely” for emphasis. In case his loyalties are not clear, he often mentions that first lady Jill Biden is a teacher.

Biden has repeatedly said he won’t push schools to open until his administration produces new safety guidelines and until Congress provides billions of dollars to implement the recommendations. Now, he is on the verge of getting both the guidelines, expected as soon as Friday, and the funding. But it is unclear whether that will be enough to bring recalcitrant teachers and their unions along or how hard the president will push them.

Some following the debate closely say that in recent weeks, Biden and his aides have appeared careful not to upset the unions.

"I think unions are a very powerful constituency for Biden, and I think that there’s a desire to listen to and coordinate on messaging on reopening schools," said Sasha Pudelski, advocacy director for AASA, the School Superintendents Association. As for Biden’s 100-day pledge, she said: "He’s definitely had to walk it back a little bit."

Since making his 100-day goal, Biden and his aides have repeatedly loosened their definition of an open school, making it easier to meet his target.

Schools where children are in buildings even one day a week will count as "open." Opening "most" schools means 51 percent, a metric the nation has probably already reached. And high schools, which are the most likely to be online only, aren’t counted in the measurement at all.

Former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell, who is close to the president, said he believes the Biden team is feeling discomfort over pushing teachers to go back to work. Challenging an ally, he said, is always difficult.

"I think there’s always angst when you do it the first time," Rendell said. "But it gets easier."

He added that it’s important for Biden to show some independence from even key constituencies. “Tell your friends: ‘Look, I’ll listen to you. I’ll try to abate your concerns. But once I’ve done all that, I’m going to go forward,’ " Rendell said. “You’ve got to tell your friends that - or else you shouldn’t run for office in the first place.”

Not all parents want their children back in school. Parents of color, in particular, whose communities have been hit hard by the pandemic, have been hesitant.

But the momentum in recent days has been toward a return to school, with teachers in Chicago agreeing to a deal with the city after weeks of threatening a strike, and the teachers union in the District of Columbia voting against authorizing a strike as schools reopened. In addition, more teachers are being vaccinated every day, giving them some comfort. A survey by the National Education Association (NEA) conducted from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 found that 18 percent of its members had received at least the first of two shots.

As early as Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to issue much-anticipated guidelines for schools to safely operate in person. In a sign of how carefully the administration is tending to the many stakeholders, the CDC met with more than 70 organizations as they crafted the upcoming guidelines, according to a person familiar with the outreach who was not authorized to discuss it. Groups ranged from the country’s two major teachers unions — whose presidents met directly with Biden’s CDC head — to organizations focused on children with disabilities, parents groups, and even a group focused on charter schools.

But the CDC guidelines will not be significantly different from the bottom-line message delivered by the agency under the Trump administration, a person familiar with the planning said. The agency is set to again advise that schools can reopen safely, notwithstanding infection rates in the surrounding community, as long as steps are taken to mitigate transmission.

Those steps include mandating masks, keeping distance between students and staff, adopting protocols for hand-washing, cleaning facilities, ventilation in classrooms, and contact tracing when exposures occur.

The CDC will also encourage states to prioritize teachers for vaccination, something the agency has already recommended, but will not set it as a prerequisite for opening.