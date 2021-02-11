Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charges in New Jersey

Springsteen, 71, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, the spokesperson, Daphne Yun, said in an emailed statement.

A rock legend and favorite son of the state, Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in Gateway National Recreation Area, a sprawling, 27,000-acre park that includes beaches, hiking trails and an abandoned military fort, according to a spokeswoman for the National Park Service.

Months before he appeared in his first Super Bowl commercial, driving a white Jeep in an ad that urged a torn country to find middle ground, Bruce Springsteen was charged with drunken driving in New Jersey.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” she said.

Because the arrest occurred in a national park, federal prosecutors are handling the case. Springsteen’s first court appearance will be done by videoconference, likely toward the end of February, according to Matthew Reilly, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in New Jersey.

A spokesperson for Springsteen could not be reached for comment.

News of the arrest was first reported Wednesday by TMZ.

On Sunday, Springsteen appeared in his first commercial ever, a two-minute call for national unity. In it, Springsteen is shown driving a Jeep, a newspaper flapping in the passenger seat and a notebook propped against the steering wheel.

“It’s no secret that the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue. Between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear,” he says in the commercial.

“Now, fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all.”

The commercial was the result of a decadelong lobbying effort by Jeep. Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau, has said that Springsteen — known worldwide as the Boss and as Bruce to adoring fans — created the Jeep ad with his own creative team.

“Bruce made the film exactly as he wanted to, with no interference at all from Jeep,” Landau said in a New York Times article about the commercial.

Two months after his arrest, Springsteen was the first performer to play during a televised Jan. 20 concert celebrating President Joe Biden’s inauguration, singing “Land of Hope and Dreams” from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

A spokesperson for the Park Service had no comment about why it took nearly three months for the arrest to be disclosed publicly.

A spokesperson for Jeep did not respond to questions about whether the company had been told about the November arrest before the much-heralded ad during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

But the spokesperson said that Jeep would now “pause” the commercial.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” the spokesperson, Diane Morgan, said in a statement. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

By midday Wednesday, the commercial had been removed from the company’s YouTube channel.

Springsteen, who is known for his rock anthems that celebrate the common man — warts and all — lives with his family on a horse farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, about 18 miles from Gateway, a popular national park along the northernmost swath of the Jersey Shore. It is commonly known as Sandy Hook and is closed from November through March, according to the Park Service website.

He grew up in Freehold, which is about 30 miles away from Sandy Hook, where he filmed a music video and parts of his 2014 short film “Hunter of Invisible Game.” Photographer Annie Leibovitz also shot the cover of his album “Tunnel of Love” on Sandy Hook.

Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, his wife and bandmate, have three adult children. Their youngest son, Sam, became a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey, just over a year ago.

In recent months, Springsteen has helped raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and has promoted mask-wearing on highway billboards that urge people to “Wear a friggin’ mask!”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.