Here are the videos House managers presented as evidence to the Senate

Warning: Some of the video footage below is violent and may be disturbing.
Opening the first full day of arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House Democrats presented considerable video evidence from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.
Senators sat in attendance as impeachment managers showed footage, including security videos that had not been previously made public, of the violence in and around the Capitol that day while Congress convened in an attempt to certify the result of the 2020 presidential election.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett, who represents the US Virgin Islands, began the evidence demonstration with narrated video of Trump supporters storming the Capitol compound and breaching the building.
Video showed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman redirected Senator Mitt Romney away from the mob after it breached the building.
Among the footage was security camera video of aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had barricaded themselves in a room in her office shortly before supporters of Trump stormed in, breaking down doors and attempting to enter the room where the aides remained hidden. Pelosi herself was taken from the building by security officers, to an off-site location, because they were so concerned for her well-being, the impeachment managers said.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.