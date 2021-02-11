fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here are the videos House managers presented as evidence to the Senate

By Globe StaffUpdated February 10, 2021, 38 minutes ago
Prosecutors call Trump ‘inciter in chief’
Representative Jamie Raskin called former president Donald Trump the "inciter in chief" during the impeachment trial on Wednesday. (Video via C-SPAN)

Warning: Some of the video footage below is violent and may be disturbing.

Opening the first full day of arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House Democrats presented considerable video evidence from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.

Senators sat in attendance as impeachment managers showed footage, including security videos that had not been previously made public, of the violence in and around the Capitol that day while Congress convened in an attempt to certify the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Delegate Stacey Plaskett, who represents the US Virgin Islands, began the evidence demonstration with narrated video of Trump supporters storming the Capitol compound and breaching the building.

Del. Plaskett shows security footage of insurrection
Delegate Stacey Plaskett showed security footage of protestors attacking the capitol in January during the impeachment trial. (Video via C-SPAN)

Video showed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman redirected Senator Mitt Romney away from the mob after it breached the building.

Security footage shows Senator Romney running from rioters
Security footage shown during the impeachment trial shows Senator Mitt Romney running to safety after being warned by Officer Eugene Goodman. (Video via C-SPAN)

Among the footage was security camera video of aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had barricaded themselves in a room in her office shortly before supporters of Trump stormed in, breaking down doors and attempting to enter the room where the aides remained hidden. Pelosi herself was taken from the building by security officers, to an off-site location, because they were so concerned for her well-being, the impeachment managers said.

Impeachment managers show new security videos from attack
Impeachment managers showed new security videos from the day of insurrection. (Video via C-SPAN)

Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.

