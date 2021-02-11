Here are the videos House managers presented as evidence to the Senate

Warning: Some of the video footage below is violent and may be disturbing.

Opening the first full day of arguments in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House Democrats presented considerable video evidence from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol in Washington.

Senators sat in attendance as impeachment managers showed footage, including security videos that had not been previously made public, of the violence in and around the Capitol that day while Congress convened in an attempt to certify the result of the 2020 presidential election.