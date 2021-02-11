Mass. reports 37,259 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 37,259 to 987,774, state officials reported Thursday.
The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Wednesday, when 40,103 were reported.
The total number of shots administered amounted to 67.9 percent of the 1,454,175 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said in its daily report.
The total shots administered included 748,544 first shots and 239,230 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.
Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate more than 4 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused nearly 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.
