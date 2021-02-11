fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Day three of Trump’s impeachment trial

The third day of the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is getting underway at noon.

Updated February 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
Snow fell in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

