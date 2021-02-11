‘Willing to pay’: People on Craigslist are offering to drive elderly residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for a shot themselves

The fine print? The helpful volunteers are hoping to receive a dose for themselves.

Offers have started to crop up online from people willing to drive — and in some cases even pay cash to — residents who are 75 and older to get immunized against COVID-19.

The proposals began appearing on Craigslist and other websites after Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Wednesday that younger people who accompany older residents to the state’s mass vaccination sites could also receive the shots, skipping a likely lengthy wait.

The Craigslist ads ranged from people offering to setup appointments and give rides to seniors, to those willing to shell out hundreds of dollars to anyone who would help them get inoculated.

“I can pick you up in my car and transport you to and from the site free of charge,” one post read. “I can also get Covid tested before we meet. I would also be willing to pay you $250 for your time.”

“It was just announced that anyone accompanying a 75+ year old resident to a vaccine site will also be allowed to be vaccinated as well,” another post read. “I’m willing to provide transportation to and from a vaccination site for anyone that needs as I’m looking to be vaccinated as well.”

The Globe emailed several people who had posted offers on Craigslist but did not immediately receive a response.

The sudden surge of people hoping to pair up with an older companion in order to get access to the coveted shots drew criticism from some elected officials, who said it raised questions about the effectiveness and fairness of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.

On Thursday, State Representative Steve Owens tweeted a screenshot that showed a series of offers posted to Craigslist from people looking to link up with elderly residents and shuttle them to their vaccine appointments in exchange for a shot.

“Totally normal for your state’s vaccination plan to create a market on Craigslist for people willing to pay to drive seniors to their appointment,” Owens tweeted.

By e-mail, Owens said a group of state legislators was concerned enough about the sudden policy change that they planned to send a letter to Baker about it on Thursday.

Owens said he was particularly struck by the post on Craigslist that mentioned paying $250 to drive an eligible senior to a vaccination site.

“I don’t know if that particular post is a scam, but you can certainly imagine a desperate senior being tempted by that offer and ending up in a dangerous situation,” he said. “And if it isn’t a scam, what does it say about our vaccination plan where people are so anxious to get a shot that they are willing to pay hundreds of dollars to a stranger to make sure that they get a dose?”

In announcing “the companion appointments,” Baker said the eligibility change is meant to help seniors who don’t want to “put the burden” on a family member or friend to drive them to a vaccine appointment.

The change will hopefully “encourage more 75 and older residents to get vaccines at mass vaccination sites, which have most availability and are best suited for safe access to older residents,” Baker said Wednesday.

But State Representative Mike Connolly criticized the plan as incoherent.

“Behold: ‘The Buddy System,’” he wrote on Twitter. “If only we had a good manager with healthcare experience in charge of the state’s vaccination program. Yes, this will improve efficiency, but it’s an incoherent policy that puts #equity further out of reach (and potentially puts seniors in danger).”

Under the new policy, so-called companions can book both appointments — one for themselves and one for a resident over 75 — through the state’s website.

The companions apply to younger partners, adult children, family members, neighbors, and caregivers. People can begin to book appointments on Thursday. There are mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the DoubleTree in Danvers, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

“Any caregiver is eligible to receive the vaccine at the same site as their 75-year-old partner,” Baker said Wednesday. “The mass vaccination sites will make every effort to take both individuals at the same time.”

The state’s website urges people 75 and older not to “accept calls offering assistance from someone they do not know or trust.”

“If traveling to a vaccination site with someone who is not part of your household,” the state warns, “please continue to wear masks, practice hand hygiene, and social distance to the greatest extent possible.”

While the offers on Craigslist drew ire from elected officials, others have been trying to matchup with older residents in their area by posting on the neighborhood website NextDoor, and on Facebook. Some have even created Google documents to connect older residents with younger neighbors.

Amanda Kaufman, of the Globe staff, contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.