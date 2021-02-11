Crumbs in their keyboards? Sacré bleu!

The news was enough to make me drop my sandwich on my keyboard: A recently proposed change to France’s labor code will permit office workers to eat lunch at their desks. Mais non! The move is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus in hard-hit Paris and beyond by limiting employees’ interactions outside the office. But who knew that the 90-minute French lunch hour is an institution so sacrosanct there was a law against workers eating at their desks in the first place? One reader, distressed by the news, predicted that workplaces everywhere will become “pigpens . . . with crumbs in our keyboards and grease on our screens!” Other readers were more sanguine. “So I’ve been breaking the law all along and didn’t know,” wrote one.