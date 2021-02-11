For duration of vaccine rollout, state must provide way for residents to preregister

Recently, I filed a bill (SD.709) requiring the Baker administration to provide an option to register in advance for the COVID-19 vaccine. This legislation would allow for residents to preregister for the vaccine and both receive alerts from the Commonwealth when they become eligible and be provided with an option to schedule their appointment.

Several other states, such as New Jersey, Florida, and West Virginia, are employing this approach, which demonstrates preparedness and respect for working families who have limited time and resources to be able to continually check whether they’re able to get the vaccine.

Several municipalities in Massachusetts, including the towns of Cohasset and Hingham, have proceeded with similar preregistration systems at the local level. Since the vaccine is distributed to the state and not directly to our municipalities, it’s the administration’s responsibility to provide residents with a way to effectively hold their space in line and to alert them to available appointments as their vaccination eligibility phase opens.