Study uncovers disparities in Boston contracts

However, the city should fully embrace other options, one of which Sheldon Lloyd, chief executive of City Fresh Foods in Roxbury, called for in his contribution to Shirley Leung’s story. If the city would chop up its largest contracts into smaller pieces, more of the smaller firms, a category into which most firms owned by people of color fall, could compete favorably.

The Globe’s front-page coverage of the city’s dismal record of contracting with firms owned by anyone other than white men should help in addressing the issue ( ”People of color get few city contracts,” Feb. 6). The city is excessively fearful that a race-conscious fix will trigger a meritorious reverse-discrimination suit. One way to blunt such a suit is to point to the disparity study the city commissioned so that our next mayor can use it as a justification for a narrowly tailored race-conscious program.

If making contracts smaller causes costs to go up for the city, then at least we will know we are paying more for a reason — to remedy a situation that is much more expensive and violates the very charter of the city, which obligates it to put the public good first.

Boston is not alone in hiding behind legal red herrings instead of innovating in how it spends money. The same can be said for the Commonwealth and every municipality in it. If we do not have a solution expressly designed for letting companies that are Black-, Latino- and women-owned compete, then we are not interested in equity; rather, we are interested only in self-righteous notions of “equal opportunity” that amount to literally nothing in the real world, where the usual suspects have enjoyed centuries of a head start.

Andrew Tarsy

Cambridge

The writer is a principal with the strategic advisory firm Emblem Strategic LLC.

Spending taxpayers’ money should not be made into a social program

I am a certified purchasing manager and was responsible for the purchasing at an 800-employee nonprofit association in Phoenix. The local chapter of the NAACP tried to shame our company into creating set-asides ( their term) for minority vendors. So we looked into it in good faith. Spending someone else’s money is a serious responsibility and can never be a social program.

When we researched these vendors, their price, experience, service levels, and delivery capabilities just did not match those of other companies. We never knew the race of the companies we had been using. Vendor choices were based on solid business reasons.

Here are the buzzwords that are troubling in Shirley Leung’s article: “landed,” “awarded,” “steered,” “building wealth in communities of color.” Spending taxpayers’ money wisely here in Massachusetts should be the goal for every purchase order.

John F. X. Barry

Franklin