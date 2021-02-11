Time will reverse the probable impeachment verdict

Republicans will wish they had officially consigned Trump to disgrace and rendered him ineligible to hold office again when they had an opportunity, rather than leaving him to maraud like a vengeful minotaur through their ranks.

Time is a clear-eyed and unforgiving arbiter of fact and falsehood, integrity and ignominy, honor and dishonor. Thus my prediction: If, as expected, the US Senate acquits Donald Trump, in a few years, what constitutes victory and defeat in this second impeachment trial will look very different.

Democrats, meanwhile, will watch the war that comes to consume the GOP over the fault line of loyalty to Trump and decide that, politically at least, they won by losing.

Advertisement

That’s the dynamic set in motion by the powerful and revealing case the House impeachment managers have built about the scheming and dishonest former president, the web of falsehoods he spun about a stolen election, and the angry mob he helped rally in Washington and sent Congress’s way in service of his Big Lie.

For much of the nation, the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol will become a metaphor for Trumpism. One has to be deep in the clutches of conspiratorialism or a democracy-despising authoritarian — or an “alt-right” racist — to look approvingly upon the mob of violent, vicious, police-assaulting hooligans who ransacked the Capitol.

One can, of course, tell him or herself that this isn’t what Trumpism is really all about — but only by dint of a determined effort to deny reality. This mob, after all, was part and parcel of the crowd that responded to Trump’s call to come to the Capitol for a rally set to coincide with the congressional certification of the Electoral College results. These are the insurrectionists who, in response to his call to “fight like hell,” then stormed the Capitol. This is the violent horde whose seditious attack on the Capitol Trump watched for an extended period without condemning, before finally telling them “we love you, you’re very special” and asking them to go home.

Advertisement

Whether Trump is convicted or not, that reality won’t change.

Even for those who follow the news closely, the presentation by the House impeachment managers was eye-opening. They cast new light on Trump’s concerted effort to beckon his supporters to Washington for a rally on the day Congress met to certify the Electoral College results.

The video annotation of the storming of the Capitol illustrated in stark and stunning fashion the assaults on, and heroism of, the Capitol Police, and the very real threat to lawmakers. Thursday’s presentation should have given any decent, empathic American a vivid sense of the trauma suffered by scores of patriotic, nonelected public servants, particularly those who are minorities.

What emerged was a clear portrait of a president who moved from one failed attempt to overturn the election to the next, until, as House manager Representative Ted Lieu of California put it, he “ran out of nonviolent options” to do so.

Security footage shows Senator Romney running from rioters Share Email to a Friend Embed Security footage played during the impeachment trial shows Senator Mitt Romney running to safety after being warned by Officer Eugene Goodman. ( Video via C-SPAN )

It will be difficult indeed for Trump’s impeachment defense team to refute the case the House managers have made against Trump. Beyond the Senate, Trump defenders are trying to appeal to partisan solidarity by portraying impeachment as a Democratic desire for revenge. Yet the fact that Trump was directing his pressure campaign against both Republicans and Democrats undercuts that assertion, as does the fact that this mob broke into the Capitol with malice in mind toward elected officials of both parties. It wasn’t just House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they were searching for but also Vice President Mike Pence. Indeed, the videos with chants of “Hang Mike Pence” and “Bring out Pence” are particularly chilling in light of the hurried and narrow escape Pence and his family made.

Advertisement

Again, it’s unlikely that the Senate will convict Trump, but not because he isn’t guilty as charged. Not because he didn’t tell and propagate the Big Lie. Not because he didn’t call the mob to Washington. And not because he didn’t whip them up and send them to the Capitol.

But because those who vote to acquit are cynics, cowards, and opportunists.

History will not be kind.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.