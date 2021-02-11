As Trump’s second impeachment trial proceeds . . .

Somewhere, Nixon is scratching his head
It is difficult for me to understand and accept the fact that just a couple of generations ago, Congress was prepared to impeach and convict a president in the break-in of the Democratic Party headquarters in a building called Watergate, and in which no injuries, death, or extraordinary damage to property occurred, while today a majority of Republican senators are reluctant to find a president guilty for instigating a break-in at our US Capitol in which damage, injuries, and death occurred.
Is Donald Trump to be deemed more invulnerable than Richard Nixon?
Richard D. Gilman
Lexington
Whatever happens now, civil suits await
As former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial proceeds, it seems likely that as a group, the GOP is going to let him off. If that happens, I then expect to see the announcement that civil lawsuits are being filed against Trump by families of those killed or injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. I trust that, like O.J. Simpson, Trump is not going to fully escape liability for his actions. I believe those directly affected by Trump’s incitement of that riot will eventually bring him to some kind of justice.
Barry Brodsky
Swampscott