As Trump’s second impeachment trial proceeds . . .

Somewhere, Nixon is scratching his head

It is difficult for me to understand and accept the fact that just a couple of generations ago, Congress was prepared to impeach and convict a president in the break-in of the Democratic Party headquarters in a building called Watergate, and in which no injuries, death, or extraordinary damage to property occurred, while today a majority of Republican senators are reluctant to find a president guilty for instigating a break-in at our US Capitol in which damage, injuries, and death occurred.

Is Donald Trump to be deemed more invulnerable than Richard Nixon?