Valentine’s Day-themed decor sure to capture your tween’s heart

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Topsfield-based interior designer Jenn O’Brien of Jenn O’Brien Interiors pulls together a mood board of a dreamy tween escape that can flex through the years. “Start with mature furnishings that can stand the test of time, then layer in accessories that help a girl find comfort and happiness,” O’Brien said. “Accessories have a shelf life, but your furniture doesn’t have to!”

In our new column, we ask local designers to conjure spaces that are both gorgeous and functional, then tell us where to buy key pieces that will allow you to create them on your own.

Advertisement

Daybed The upholstered daybed helps transform the room from a bedroom to a hangout space without losing any functionality. It has a trundle bed to accommodate sleepovers while not taking up chill space. ($354.31 at homesquare.com)

Pendant lights Small chandeliers keep the side tables clear and add sophisticated appeal to the space. ($869 at circalighting.com)

Coffee table A transparent coffee table provides a place to make Valentine’s for friends, play a board game, or get cozy on the floor with a laptop for remote learning. It matches any color and is easy to move for impromptu dance parties. ($499 at cb2.com)

Print This “Boss Babe” artwork feels aspirational and powerful. The unexpected contrast and powerful graphic design ups the room’s cool factor. The digital download is economical, too. ($2.75 at etsy.com)

Chest A curvy front infuses femininity into an otherwise serious piece that grounds the room and will work hard forever. ($1,399 at cb2.com)

Wallpaper The pattern makes just as much impact when used on one wall as an accent. ($3.73 per square foot at wayfair.com)

Rug Blue works as a neutral to temper the pink and allows for updates with a whole new color scheme. And, the intricate pattern will help hide dirt if the little miss isn’t always tidy. ($199 to $1,099 at potterybarn.com)

Advertisement

Pouf You can pull the pouf up to the table, use it as an ottoman, or offer it up as a night stand for the guest sleeping on the trundle. ($99 at crateandbarrel.com)

MORE FUN STUFF

Clock ($29 at burkedecor.com)

Square pink pillows ($147 each at 1stdibs.com)

Floral pillow ($225 each at chairish.com)

Navy pillow ($186.20 each at perigold.com)

Throw ($129 at simplycushions.com)

Teddy bear ($29 at mattressfirm.com)

Marni Elyse Katz blogs about design at StyleCarrot.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes. Subscribe to our free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.