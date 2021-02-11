Andrew Benintendi says he’s excited to be with Royals, but will remember Boston fondly

As trade talks involving Andrew Benintendi began to swirl roughly two months ago, he knew it was a strong possibility that he would be moved prior to the 2021 Red Sox season.
But at his introduction Thursday as a new member of the Kansas City Royals, he reflected on his first five seasons in Major League Baseball.
“I’ll always have that connection with Boston,” said Benintendi, who was the Sox’ first-round pick in 2015 and made his debut at the end of 2016. “And I mean, obviously, 2018 is a tough one not to mention. That year was unbelievable, but I think most of all, would be the relationships that I’ve had, with teammates, coaches, things like that.”
A trade was all but confirmed Wednesday evening when Benintendi received a call from Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, informing him that he would probably be moved that night. The trade was solidified shortly after the exchange, and the Sox sent Benintendi and $2.8 million to the Royals in a three-team deal involving the New York Mets.
In return, the Red Sox received Franchy Cordero and two players to be named later. Additionally, the Sox also acquired minor league righthander Josh Winckowski and a player to be named later from the Mets.
Benintendi also said Thursday he is excited to be with the Royals, a move that brings him closer to his Ohio roots.
