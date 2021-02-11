Andrew Benintendi says he’s excited to be with Royals, but will remember Boston fondly

As trade talks involving Andrew Benintendi began to swirl roughly two months ago, he knew it was a strong possibility that he would be moved prior to the 2021 Red Sox season.

But at his introduction Thursday as a new member of the Kansas City Royals, he reflected on his first five seasons in Major League Baseball.

“I’ll always have that connection with Boston,” said Benintendi, who was the Sox’ first-round pick in 2015 and made his debut at the end of 2016. “And I mean, obviously, 2018 is a tough one not to mention. That year was unbelievable, but I think most of all, would be the relationships that I’ve had, with teammates, coaches, things like that.”