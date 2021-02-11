Back from their break, Bruins roll on with overtime win at Rangers

Because of COVID-19 scheduling issues, it was their first game in five days. Rusty? Perhaps a little at the outset, but with Tuukka Rask (33 saves) making acrobatic stops, they had the necessary backup. (Even when Rask, in a brain freeze, headed to the bench in the final minute of regulation, believing the 2-2 score was 2-1.)

They banked another two points in comeback fashion, beating the Rangers, 3-2, in overtime on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. They won their fourth game in a row, and despite allowing the first goal in each of their last five, they have taken nine of a possible 10 points.

The Bruins continue to stumble early, regain their footing, and take control of games.

Brad Marchand won it 36 seconds into overtime, tucking a breakaway chance past Rangers keeper Alexandar Giorgiev after blue liner Charlie McAvoy broke up a 2 on 1 with his stick, and sent his buddy the other way.

After a Chris Wagner shorthanded strike tied it in the second period, Anders Bjork put the Bruins ahead with 11 minutes left in the third.

Bjork, who lost defenseman Jacob Trouba, took a feed from Jake DeBrusk behind the net and slipped it through Giorgiev’s wickets. It was more outstanding work from the reworked No. 3 line, which added DeBrusk after a two-week, five-game absence. Both DeBrusk and Bjork forechecked with their usual speed. DeBrusk landed seven shots and 14 attempts, and nearly had a goal.

Some 4:50 into the third, DeBrusk snapped off a wrister in traffic that deflected off Giorgiev, and bounced straight down after hitting underneath the crossbar. One angle of the replay showed the tumbling puck appear to hit on edge, beyond the goal line. Another angle made it seem the puck was on the line, but not over. The no-goal call on the ice stood, the evidence to overturn it a bit shaky.

The Rangers tied it after more strong work from their fourth line, and another victimization of Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo. Rangers forwards Brendan Lemieux and Kevin Rooney, who brought a heavy forecheck against those two defenders to set up Julien Gauthier’s first-period goal, muscled them off the mark as a Ryan Lindgren shot arrived from the point. Lemieux tipped the puck off Rask’s shoulder, and Rooney batted it out of the air past the Bruins netminder with 8:38 left in regulation.

Rask was not pleased, but there he was a minute later, on his side while saving a Ryan Strome wrister with his toes.

Other observations from the game:

⋅ Rask, Rask, Rask. That’s all Mika Zibanejad, and a few other Rangers, will be seeing in their sleep. Rask submitted a save-of-the-year candidate with a shorthanded stop in the second, robbing Zibanejad with his glove on a one-timer that was labeled for the back of the net.

With Craig Smith off for slashing at 8:05 of the second, Chris Kreider rushed 2 on 2 and saucered a feed over a diving Kevan Miller to the stick of Zibanejad. Rask, however, was there with the leather.

⋅ About a minute later, Wagner tied the game on the penalty kill. The favorite son of Walpole stretched to block an Artemi Panarin pass at the point and skated to freedom, outflanking a backchecking Panarin, and slipped a forehander past Rangers netminder Alexandar Giorgiev for his second goal of the year.

Wagner also had a third-period fight with Anthony Bitetto, which erupted after Wagner dumped the Rangers defenseman behind the play.

⋅ Rask made a flurry of stops before the Rangers opened the scoring with 6:10 left in the first. The Blueshirts forechecked hard, in the person of Brendan Lemieux and Rooney. Brandon Carlo lost a puck battle with Lemieux behind the net, and Gauthier roofed a loose puck in front.

⋅ The Rangers led in shots, 35-32, on the strength of a 15-6 edge in the third period. It was a sleepy start for both teams, who landed six shots each through 20.

⋅ Not included in that shot total: David Pastrnak ringing the near post from the circle on a power play that went 0 for 2. The Bruins used a five-forward unit, a rarity in today’s NHL, on the first try. They went with Grzelcyk on the No. 1 unit during the second opportunity.

⋅ Panarin, clearly laboring through some kind of lower body injury, did not play toward the end of the second period. The 2019-20 MVP candidate spent about 12 minutes of the third period on the bench before returning for a power play with 6:58 left. He tangled with Marchand in front of the Bruins’ bench.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.