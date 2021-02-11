Belmont boys’ hockey gets one back vs. Woburn, stays in Middlesex League Liberty race

Belmont won the Division 1 North title last March and was slated to face Walpole in the state final before COVID-19 canceled a trip to the TD Garden. Minus a tournament this winter, Belmont coach Fred Allard knew exactly what the goal would be this season.

In a must-win Middlesex Liberty boys’ hockey game, host Belmont handed Woburn its first loss of the season, 3-1, and in doing so kept alive the goal of its first league title since 2004. With two games remaining, Belmont stands at 5-1-2. Woburn (6-1-1) also has two games left.

The goal may have changed for Belmont, but Wednesday night at Viglirolo Rink the Marauders showed the same drive that led them to a co-state title last winter.

“It’s the league,” Allard said. “The goal of the program every year is very simple, to qualify for the tournament and see what happens. This year, when you don’t have a tournament to qualify for, but you know you have a nice makeup of a team, you shoot for something a little bit loftier, which is the league title. The second I knew there would be no MIAA tournament, that was my number one focus with the group. That remains the prize we’re looking for.”

Ben Fici (7) is greeted by the Belmont bench after his goal started the Marauders' comeback. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Woburn beat Belmont, 3-0, in their first matchup and when Derek Baccari scored at 5:07 of the first period to put the Tanners up, 1-0, that prize was looking a long way off. But Belmont senior captain Ben Fici tied it at 6:49 and then at 20:05, just 13 seconds into a power play, Declan Harrington knocked a rebound past Woburn goalie Ryan Moriarty (17 saves) and suddenly the prize was alive again. Belmont led, 2-1, after one period.

“Answering their opening goal was big,” Allard said. “Coming right back and getting us right back in it and then going ahead. This team has learned a lot from last year’s run. It bodes well in games like this that are important as we chase toward a league title.”

In the second and final period (the Middlesex plays two 22-minute, 30-second periods) Belmont went up, 3-1, when a two-on-one break led to sophomore Shay Donahue’s first varsity goal.

After giving up three goals in the loss to Woburn a week earlier, junior goalie Ryan Griffin made 21 saves in the win.

“He’s been great for us. He was frustrated after the last game,” Allard said. “He felt he let the team down and he certainly responded today.”

Belmont's Matty Rowan takes down Woburn's Jonathan Surrette (21) during the first period Wednesday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Bedford 2, Concord-Carlisle 2 — Senior Derek Duplessis tallied a goal and an assist for the Patriots (2-4-3) in Dual County League action at Bedford’s Edge Sports Center. Junior Dane Carter potted the unofficial overtime winner for C-C.

Boston Latin 5, Cambridge 2 — Senior captains Tom Butler and Colin McAdams scored two goals apiece to power the Wolfpack (1-4) to their first win, topping the visiting Falcons (4-4-1) at the Murphy Rink. McAdams scored 2:45 into the second period, breaking a 2-all tie after his team had taken an initial 2-0 lead.

“I thought we eased up on the tempo after we scored the first two goals,” McAdams said. “We’ve been playing down all season but to get those first two, we eased up so I said after the period, ‘We’ve got to bring it back.’”

Colm Vraibel also scored for the Wolfpack, a tally just 0:44 into regulation. Butler then scored at 5:12 of the first before Paul Magalhaes and Ryan McLaughlin scored for the Falcons. Butler scored his second 2:57 into the third, with McAdams supplying the dagger at 8:08 of the final frame.

Bourne 14, Greater New Bedford 4 — Junior Tyler Evans registered a hat trick and an assist for the Canalmen (4-6-1) in South Coast Conference action at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Duxbury 5, Plymouth South 1 — The Dragons (5-6-2), the fourth seed from the Keenan Division, pulled away from the No. 5 Panthers at Armstrong Arena in the opening round of the Patriot Cup. ‪Freshman forward Ryan Mottau delivered late in the first and late in the second period, senior captain Will Nolan scored late in the second and late in the third, and senior captain Billy Mrowka added one late in the third.‬ Defenseman Logan Graham provided the lone Plymouth South goal early in the second. ‪Duxbury is scheduled to face North Quincy in the second round on Saturday.‬

Falmouth 5, Nauset 0 — Stone Devlin notched a hat trick and James Walden scored his first varsity goal to spark the Clippers (6-2-1) to the Cape & Islands road win at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans. Jake Braga earned the shutout.

Hopkinton 2, Holliston 0 — Joe Carrazza tipped in a Cole Dickson shot on the power play with three minutes left to break the tie, and Colin Norred held the fort for his first career shutout as the visiting Hillers (5-2) prevailed in the Tri-Valley League at Loring Arena in Framingham. Carrazza also set up Pavit Mehra for a late insurance goal.

Malden Catholic 1, BC High 0 — Junior Nick Julian potted the game’s only goal in the first half to lift the host Lancers (2-3-2) to the Catholic Conference win at Valley Forum.

Marblehead 11, Saugus 0 — Junior Nate Samuels posted the shutout for the Headers (7-2) in the Northeast Conference road win at Kasabuski Arena.

Masconomet 4, Danvers 2 — Senior Jason Hurford potted a goal and an assist for the Chieftains (7-2) in the Northeastern Conference contest at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Medfield 9, Ashland 2 — Seniors Sam Palmer and Michael Vachon each scored for the Warriors (5-2-1) in Tri-Valley League action at Pirelli Veterans’ Arena in Franklin.

Methuen 3, Lowell 1 — Colby Scott scored twice and Ethan Schena added the other for the Rangers (3-4), who prevailed in the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup at Lowell’s Tsongas Center.

Nantucket 3, Mashpee/Monomoy 1 — Junior Cosmo Tedeschi potted two goals, and Marsh Hickman added a goal and two assists for the Whalers (8-1-1) in Cape & Islands League action at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

North Andover 2, Andover 1 — Senior Adam Heinze and junior Andrew Perry scored for the Scarlet Knights (3-3-1), and Seth DiSalvo made 21 saves in the Merrimack Valley Conference tilt at Valley Forum in Lawrence.

North Quincy 2, Silver Lake 1 — Tyler Kelly scored his second goal of the game in overtime to send the host Raiders (4-7-2) into the second round of the Patriot Cup with the victory at Quincy Youth Arena. NQ takes on Duxbury in Saturday’s second round.

Norton 5, Bellingham 3 — Freshman Connor Heagney and junior Max Sherman each tallied two goals and an assist as the Lancers (3-4-1) claimed the Tri-Valley League battle at the Pirelli Veterans’ Arena.

Norwood 3, Westwood 1 — Sean Dittmeier, Bryan Metayer, and Jake Russo scored and senior Brendan Bartucca made 30 saves as the Mustangs (7-3) prevailed in the Tri-Valley League showdown at the Canton Ice House.

Peabody 4, Swampscott 2 — Senior Nathan LePage scored the game-winning goal with 1:46 remaining for the host Tanners (2-6-1) in Northeastern Conference action at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Plymouth North 3, Quincy 1 — Juniors Evan Hallissey and Carter Mento each scored for the host Eagles (7-5-1) in the first round of the Patriot League Cup at Armstrong Arena.

Saint Joseph Prep 6, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1 — Junior Liam Brown posted a hat trick and an assist for the Phoenix (1-4) at the Chelmsford Forum.

Sandwich 4, Barnstable 3 — Tim Clark scored the winner to cap a third-period comeback for the visiting Blue Knights (8-1-2) in the Cape & Islands win at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis. Rob Cardillo had a goal and assist, and Jack Connolly and Josh Itri also scored for Sandwich.

Waltham 5, Newton South 2 — Sophomore Drew Anderson scored in the second period to propel the Hawks (5-0-2) to the Dual County League win at Veterans’ Memorial Rink.

Watertown 1, Wilmington 1 — Senior Drew Gallucci potted the lone goal for visiting Wilmington (1-4-3) in the Middlesex League draw at John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Pembroke 3 — Sophomore Matt Solari posted a hat trick for the Panthers (4-8) in the first round of the Patriot League Cup at Hobomock Ice Arena. Whitman-Hanson faces Plymouth North in Saturday’s second round.

Winchester 4, Lexington 2 — Jack Riley’s two goals were the difference for host Winchester (4-1-2) in its Middlesex Liberty win at O’Brien Arena in Woburn.

Xaverian 2, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Jack Silva and Brock Casey scored 1:58 apart in the second half to rally the Hawks (4-2-2) to the Catholic Conference road win at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Kevin McGrath made 19 saves in the win. Evan Parente scored and Ryan Dalidia had 26 stops for the Pioneers (5-3).

Girls’ hockey

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 3 — Feehan’s Riley Leclair scored with three seconds left to pull the host Shamrocks (3-5-2) into a tie with the Spartans (3-6-1) in a Catholic Central League game at New England Sports Village in Attleboro. Mikayla Brightman had a goal and assist for Stang.

Boston Latin 5, Cambridge/Somerville 2 — Ally Keough scored twice and Ellen Linso made 24 saves to lead the Wolfpack (3-6) to the Dual County League win at Cambridge’s Simoni Rink.

Braintree 4, Walpole 2 — The host Wamps (3-2-3) got goals from seniors Avalon Morris and Jocelyn Dunn, junior Maggie Burchill, and freshman Lela Opelia in their Bay State Herget win at Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Marshfield 4, Scituate 3 (OT) — In an epic 15-round shootout, the Rams (3-8) prevailed on a pair of goals by Emma Kennedy in the first round of the Patriot Cup at Zapusta Rink in Randolph. Marshfield’s McKenna Dans and Scituate’s Molly Walsh were stellar in net.

Matignon 6, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Sophomore Lizzy Greeley had three goals and an assist to lead the Warriors (10-0) to the Catholic Central League win at Stoneham Arena.

Natick 5, Weymouth 2 — The Redhawks (7-0-1) picked up a Bay State win behind a goal and an assist each from juniors McKenzie McDonald and Colleen Quirk at William Chase Arena.

Waltham 2, Wayland/Weston 2 — Freshman Julia Guden and eighth-grader Bella Mondolfi scored for the Hawks (4-0-1) in regulation, and senior captain Jess McPherson converted the winner in overtime for Waltham in Dual County action at Veterans’ Memorial Rink. The game is officially a tie.

Boys’ basketball

Arlington 59, Reading 50 — The host Spy Ponders (6-2) won their Middlesex League matchup behind double-digit scoring performances from Marcues Jean Jacques (17 points), Rowan Newton (14 points), and Dennis Ho (12 points).

Arlington Catholic 65, Bishop Fenwick 63 — Junior Matt Morvillo scored 21 points for the host Cougars (3-9) in Catholic Central League play.

Bishop Connolly 107, West Bridgewater 103 — Senior Matt Myron had 37 points, including his 1,000th career point, and senior Drew Spellman added 30 points as the visiting Cougars (8-1) prevailed in overtime in the Mayflower League showdown. Senior Colin B’Ambrosio had 18 points and made two of his six 3-pointers in OT, including the game-winner.

Brighton 65, Burke 40 — Senior Jamel Shaheed racked up 24 points and six rebounds, and senior Emarii Ward added 19 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (4-1) in the Boston City League win.

Brockton 50, New Bedford 47 — Isaac Lane sent the host Boxers (7-2) into Thursday’s Southeast Conference final against Bridgewater-Raynham with a team-high 13 points in a slim three-point victory.

Cambridge 48, Boston Latin 45 — Senior captain Charlie Bonney (10 points, 13 rebounds) led the visiting Falcons (3-3) to a narrow Dual County win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 63, Wareham 45 — Senior guard T.J. D’Ambrosio had 20 points, including 17 in the second half as the host Falcons (8-2) won the South Coast Conference tournament quarterfinal matchup. Dighton-Rehoboth will play Greater New Bedford in the semifinals Friday.

Dover-Sherborn 65, Norton 37 — Luke Rinaldi (18 points), Ben Teich (14), and Nick Rinaldi (8) paced the host Raiders (8-2) to the Tri-Valley win.

Latin Academy 78, Fenway 40 — Mohamud Ali had 22 points and Abdul Ahi Aden added 18 points as the visiting Dragons (5-0) won the Boston City League battle.

Monomoy 50, Sturgis East 17 — The Sharks (5-2) surged to the Cape & Islands win behind a 21-point, 18-rebound effort from Aidan Melton.

Needham 63, Newton North 52 — Each time North tried to make a second-half run and climb back into the game, the Rockets’ duo of senior point guard Tim Reidy and sophomore Nick Petronio had an answer on the offensive end. Reidy poured in a game-high 23 points on four made 3-pointers, and Petronio 12 of his 17 in the second half as host Needham (6-0) earned the Bay State Conference win over the Tigers (8-2).

“North and Needham has been a great rivalry over the years so the kids were really ready to play tonight,” said Needham coach Paul Liner. “We were really excited to play here at home and our kids just take pride in being good defenders and bringing good energy.”

Seekonk 60, Fairhaven 48 — Nathan Clarke (17 points), Jacob Barreira (15 points), Kyle Blanchard (10 points), and Jason Andrews (10 points) all scored in double figures for the visiting Warriors (5-5) in the South Coast Conference quarterfinal.

Girls’ basketball

Andover 45, North Andover 30 — Senior guard Tatum Shaw led all scorers with 17 points as the Golden Warriors (7-2) rattled off their seventh straight victory in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Arlington 47, Reading 31 — Clare Flanagan netted 12 points and Diana Wicks added 11 as the Spy Ponders (6-1) took the win in the Middlesex League matchup.

Bishop Fenwick 49, Arlington Catholic 11 — Juniors Nasha Arnold (18 points) and Olivia Found (13 points, 8 assists), along with senior captain Brynn Bertucci (10 points, 4 rebounds), combined their efforts to secure the Catholic Central League win for the host Crusaders (9-4).

Danvers 46, Winthrop 43 — Reese Pszenny and Julia Vaillancourt scored 11 points apiece as the Falcons (5-4) won the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Falmouth 52, Nantucket 14 — Junior Anna Fernandez had 10 points as the Clippers (7-3) won the Cape & Islands League matchup.

Hopkinton 56, Holliston 35 — Junior guards Kiki Fossbender and Lauren Cho each netted 15 points in the Tri-Valley League win for the visiting Hillers (6-4).

Lexington 51, Winchester 27 — Junior Cate Aggouras paced the host Minutemen (2-3) with 14 points in the Middlesex League game.

Madison Park 44, Boston United 36 — Senior Tanaysha Coleman (26 points, 14 rebounds) produced her third straight 20-plus point game for the host Cardinals (3-0).

Nauset 45, Martha’s Vineyard 38 — Senior Ashley Ross scored a career-high 21 points and classmate Avery Burns tacked on 16 in the Cape & Islands League win for the host Warriors (8-0).

New Mission 61, East Boston 25 — Seniors Kee DeBarrios (18 points) and Tameka Works (11 points) paced the Titans (3-0) to the Boston City League win.

Newton North 46, Needham 20 — Junior guard Thalia Shepard scored 12 points to propel the host Tigers (9-0) past the previously-unbeaten Rockets (3-1) to the Bay State Conference win.

Norwell 44, St. Mary’s 38 — The visiting Spartans (15-3) cut a 19-point deficit to 4, but the Clippers (9-2) held on for big nonleague win behind stellar performances from sophomores Grace Oliver (25 points) and Chloe Richardson (12).

Oliver Ames 65, North Attleborough 37 — The Tigers surged to a 38-18 halftime cushion and received solid performances from junior Caroline Peper (15 points), senior Kelsey Yelle (10 points), and freshman Kadance Derba (10 points) in the Hockomock League win.

Peabody 27, Beverly 21 — Freshman Logan Lomasney tallied 8 points and sophomore Lauryn Mendonca scored 6 points for the host Tanners (7-1) in Northeastern Conference play.

West Bridgewater 76, Bishop Connolly 21 — Mia Harrington and Jenella Jacobs scored 10 points as the host Wildcats (7-1) dominated in the Mayflower League matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 45, Silver Lake 22 — Senior captain Rylie Harlow (11 points) and sophomore Caitlin Leahy (12 points) led the Panthers (7-2) to the Patriot League win in their final regular season game.

Matt Doherty, Trevor Hass, Jake Levin, Mike Puzzanghera, and Peter Santo contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.