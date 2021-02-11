Brad Marchand takes a few shots at video replay and new-age stats

He was asked afterward about a goal that wasn’t: Jake DeBrusk’s snapper that hit the crossbar and appeared to go over the line, but was determined no goal after a video review. DeBrusk later said he knew he didn’t score (“I didn’t even celly,” he noted). Marchand didn’t argue, either. He did, in the postgame moment, have something to get off his chest.

Brad Marchand produced more overtime heroics for Boston Wednesday. One of the deadliest players in the game with the puck on his stick — and always hunting the puck when he doesn’t have it — Marchand ended things against the Rangers with a deft head fake and finish on a breakaway.

“You know what?” he said on a Zoom call with reporters. “All the video and all that stuff, it really bothers me. I just think being able to challenge all these plays — like, hockey’s a game of mistakes, not only by the players but by the referees, and that’s part of what makes it a good sport.

“You get your calls against you, but you get the calls that go your way, too. With all the video, there’s a lot of blame that gets put on the refs. They’re there to make those quick-decision calls. Now they’re calling them back all the time.

“I don’t think that’s necessary. I think that’s going to go — it’s just taking hockey to a place where it’s just, it’s annoying. All these dumb stats that keep coming out. They’re just bothering me.”

What the Corsi For is that about?

Not a surprise to hear Marchand, one of the game’s sharpest tongues, be chagrined about game conditions. He grumbled in the humidity of the 2019 playoffs that the pucks on the TD Garden ice were bouncing like tennis balls. It was a bit eye-opening, though, to hear him scoff at new-age hockey stats, considering he is an analytics darling.

On a line that consistently scores a ton, hogs the puck, and gives up little at the other end, Marchand has the best advanced numbers of the trio so far. Only one of the 116 NHL forwards who have played 150 minutes or more at five-on-five (i.e., regulars) has been on the ice for fewer expected goals per 60 minutes than Marchand (1.43 according to Natural Stat Trick; Buffalo’s Jack Eichel saw 1.3).

(Expected goals are a measure of shot quality, using NHL play-by-play data to determine the danger a shot presents by looking at factors including shot type, distance, angle, and game situation.)

The traditional numbers favor Marchand, too. He scored his 16th career OT winner Wednesday, widening the gap between him and Dit Clapper and Glen Murray (10 each) for most in Bruins history. Patrice Bergeron is tied with Marchand (16 points each) and Toronto’s Auston Matthews for eighth in league scoring.

The classic 40-goal, 100-point benchmarks have been out of reach lately, in light of the 70-game season last year and a 56-game run (at most) this year. But Marchand is making that kind of impact.

His 8-8—16 line in 12 games this year equates to 55 goals and 109 points over 82 games. Over the last four seasons, Marchand has 373 points in 309 games, a 99-point pace. Since his first 30-goal season, when he scored 37 six years ago, he has scored at a 39-goal pace.

Since 2015-16, he is the NHL’s highest-scoring left wing (182-252—434). Only Alex Ovechkin (236) has more goals.

Oh, and just seven regular forwards in the league had a better Corsi For (or, share of shot attempts) over the previous three seasons than Marchand (55.76 percent).

Calmer now, some three months from his 33rd birthday, Marchand has a well-documented history of being the underdog that bites. Coach Bruce Cassidy, who first mentored Marchand while a Providence assistant in 2009, remembers him taking bad penalties, getting ripped by coaches, and being “absolutely the best player on the ice” the following day. He also recalls Marchand training differently than his other pupils.

“He was out working on his shot one day, and he was shooting off one leg,” Cassidy said, describing the near-footed snapshot that is commonplace today.

When wood sticks were still en vogue, Mark Messier and Joe Sakic were two of the few NHLers using the technique. Marchand, a Sakic fan as a kid in Nova Scotia, knew that his idol practiced shooting while balancing on either leg, challenging himself to snap pucks with his body in odd and uncomfortable positions.

“That’s when I knew this guy was a student of the game and he’s working on everything,” Cassidy said. “He was always the last guy off the ice. It didn’t surprise me, but it did surprise me how in-depth he was working on one particular skill.

“This guy’s probably going to separate himself from the rest of the guys, and sure enough, he did.”

The Bruins have displayed Marchand, a third-round pick (71st overall) in 2006, as the internal model for player improvement. Fellow left wing DeBrusk, a first-rounder (14th overall) in 2015, has looked up to Marchand since he joined the organization.

“His puck control with his body is insane, the little moves that he makes,” DeBrusk said. “He’s just a heady player. He really is. He’s got more defensive than people give him credit for. The puck follows him.”

After Wednesday’s game, the question that piqued Marchand referred to tracking devices inserted into pucks, which could ostensibly determine whether the thing crossed the line.

“I hope they don’t do that,” Marchand said. “They tried it earlier this year and the puck was a cinder block out there for the boys. So, hopefully we can just keep hockey hockey and play the game that we love.”

O’Ree ceremony rescheduled

The date of Willie O’Ree’s jersey retirement ceremony has been moved from next Thursday to Jan. 18, 2022.

The significance of the new date is twofold: It is far enough in the future that, ideally, a packed house of fans at TD Garden will be able to toast to O’Ree, who will be 86, as his No. 22 is hoisted to the rafters. It also will be the 64-year anniversary of O’Ree becoming the NHL’s first Black player.

The NHL said in a statement that it asked for the update, and the Bruins and O’Ree acquiesced. The league expects the move will “enable all of us to commemorate this moment in a way that matches the magnitude of Willie’s impact,” according to the statement. “We all look forward to making this celebration even more robust together.”

Grzelcyk misses practice

Matt Grzelcyk is not likely to suit up against the Rangers Friday, Cassidy said. The defenseman missed practice Thursday with a lower-body injury, and is considered day to day. “Obviously a tough start to the year,” Cassidy said of Grzelcyk, who returned Wednesday after playing in just one of the previous seven games … Connor Clifton will enter the lineup, a righthanded shot playing the left side with Brandon Carlo … Grzelcyk skated 11 minutes and 40 seconds Wednesday, and did not see the ice after the 11:22 mark of the third period. He and Carlo were victimized on both Ranger goals … Another member of the Boston six-pack, Kevan Miller, was given a maintenance day. John Moore and Steven Kampfer split practice reps in Miller’s spot next to Jakub Zboril. Fancy stat that does not speak well of the Bruins defense: On Wednesday, the rush-happy Rangers were expected to score 2.3 goals at five-on-five, and 3.12 xG in all situations. Both were the highest marks against the Bruins this season.

Studnicka punches in

Jack Studnicka, playing his first AHL game of the season, was scoreless on two shots in Providence’s 4-0 loss Thursday. He also fought Hartford defenseman Patrick Sieloff after being rubbed out along the boards. It was the first professional fight for Studnicka, who dropped ‘em four times in the OHL (according to HockeyFights.com). His helmet popped off from the hit, Studnicka absorbed a series of blows from Sieloff in a decisive loss … Marchand is also the Bruins’ career leader in shorthanded goals (28), and the leader among active players. His next SHG pulls him into a tie with pest predecessor Esa Tikkanen and four others for 23rd all-time … Chris Wagner on Tuukka Rask’s adventure in the final minutes of regulation Wednesday: “I had no clue what was going on. I looked at every ref. I checked the scoreboard twice to make sure. That was pretty funny, especially [since] we won.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.