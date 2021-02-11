Celtics remain fifth on Forbes’ list of most valuable franchise NBA franchises

Despite the COVID-19 crisis that kept fans out of arenas and forced a bubble environment to complete the second half of last season, the Celtics remain the fifth most valuable franchise in the NBA, their value creeping up 3 percent over the last year to $3.2 billion, according to Forbes’ most recent financial analysis.

The pandemic has slowed but not stopped the rise in the value and profits of the Celtics and the 29 other NBA franchises.

Last year, the Celtics’ value shot up 11 percent, from $2.8 to $3.1 billion.

With the average value of an NBA franchise at $2.2 billion, the Celtics and others at the top of the NBA rankings — the Knicks top the list at $5 billion, followed by the Warriors ($4.7 billion), Lakers ($4.6 billion) and Bulls ($3.3 billion) — stand in a rarefied $3 billion-plus tier.

The average team value rose 4 percent, the smallest gain in a decade.

The current ownership group led by Wyc Grousbeck bought the Celtics for $360 million in 2002.

Over 18 years, the franchise’s value has grown 789 percent.

Like every other NBA club last year, the Celtics remained a profitable franchise, with $86 million in operating income. That’s less than the $88 million in operating income from the year before.

The average operating income of an NBA team fell 12 percent but was still in the black at $62 million from the season before. The loss of gate revenues did not surmount the revenues brought in via lucrative TV contracts plus the lesser amounts NBA teams had to pay their players due to fewer games being played.

Forbes calculated the Celtics saw 10 percent less in revenues last year, dropping from $304 million to $274 million.

Last month, Sportico valued the Celtics at slightly less than Forbes, at $3.18 billion and at the same fifth-place ranking.

Sportico calculated the Celtics’ revenues as dropping from $341 million to $308 million last year, also a 10 percent drop.

