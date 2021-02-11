EMass boys’ basketball: Boston English’s Mekhi Dedrick headlines Players of the Week

Max Aicardi, Newton South — After falling, 81-79, to DCL rival Acton-Boxborough, the Lions turned it around for an 83-52 blowout of A-B last Friday, then edged Wayland, 70-67, Wednesday. Aicardi combined for 45 points and seven assists while shooting 10 for 15 from the 3-point line in the wins.

Noah Beaudet, Norwood— The sophomore has been standing out all season on a senior-laden team, and paced the Mustangs with 24 points in a 62-59 Tri-Valley win over previously-unbeaten Dedham Wednesday. Beaudet also tallied 12 points in a 53-39 win over Ashland last Friday.

Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep— The WPI-bound senior scored 15 points with six assists and was clutch at the free-throw line to lead the Eagles past Malden Catholic, 64-62, on Monday. Then he scored 17 points with seven assists and provided a key steal to clinch a 60-50 win over Catholic Memorial Wednesday.

Mekhi Dedrick, Boston English — After producing 37 points and 31 points in the Bulldogs first two games against Brighton, the 5-foot-10 point guard went off for 50 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals in an 82-58 win at CASH Wednesday.

Adrian Torres, Dracut — It was a one-game week for the Middies and their junior combo guard led the way in a 78-73 win at Chelmsford with 26 points, five assists, and four steals.