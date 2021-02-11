fb-pixel Skip to main content

EMass boys’ basketball: Boston English’s Mekhi Dedrick headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated February 11, 2021, 45 minutes ago
Boston English's Mekhi Dedrick (1) is driving to lofty scoring totals early this season.
Boston English's Mekhi Dedrick (1) is driving to lofty scoring totals early this season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Max Aicardi, Newton South — After falling, 81-79, to DCL rival Acton-Boxborough, the Lions turned it around for an 83-52 blowout of A-B last Friday, then edged Wayland, 70-67, Wednesday. Aicardi combined for 45 points and seven assists while shooting 10 for 15 from the 3-point line in the wins.

Noah Beaudet, Norwood— The sophomore has been standing out all season on a senior-laden team, and paced the Mustangs with 24 points in a 62-59 Tri-Valley win over previously-unbeaten Dedham Wednesday. Beaudet also tallied 12 points in a 53-39 win over Ashland last Friday.

Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep— The WPI-bound senior scored 15 points with six assists and was clutch at the free-throw line to lead the Eagles past Malden Catholic, 64-62, on Monday. Then he scored 17 points with seven assists and provided a key steal to clinch a 60-50 win over Catholic Memorial Wednesday.

Mekhi Dedrick, Boston English — After producing 37 points and 31 points in the Bulldogs first two games against Brighton, the 5-foot-10 point guard went off for 50 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals in an 82-58 win at CASH Wednesday.

Adrian Torres, Dracut — It was a one-game week for the Middies and their junior combo guard led the way in a 78-73 win at Chelmsford with 26 points, five assists, and four steals.

