The exodus of top-level talent from our teams lately has been staggering

Well, to be more precise, it’s a Mass(achusetts) Exodus, at least around here.

But what do you call it when it’s not top coaches but star players who are leaving in droves, and not just from one team but from an entire city? It’s a mass exodus.

There’s a timeworn expression for when an organization loses off-field talent to other teams looking for a shortcut to success. The Patriots know it well, routinely seeing their coaching staff raided by NFL rivals across the country. They call it brain drain.

For 18 months and counting, the trail of championship players leaving — mostly as free agents but some in trades — has been mind-numbing for an area once known as Titletown, for a sporting market once the envy of the nation that is suddenly looking and feeling more like a ghost town.

With news breaking Wednesday night that the Red Sox were trading Andrew Benintendi to Kansas City, the depressing trend continued. That’s the entire 2018 World Series outfield gone now, the authors of some of the best defensive plays the franchise has ever known as well as the choreographers of the best celebration (”win, dance, repeat” anyone?) in recent times too.

No more Benintendi doing sky-high balletic splits in front of the Green Monster. No more Jackie Bradley Jr. (still a free agent but not likely to return to Fenway) navigating triangles and scaling walls with equal ease, and of course, no more Mookie Betts flicking balls from Pesky’s Pole to third base like it’s nothing. The Betts trade was awful in its own right, but it’s made even worse by all that has surrounded it.

Because it’s not as if that trio is the only megawatt star power to have left Boston in the rearview mirror across this last year and a half. Tom Brady, by choice. Dustin Pedroia, by injury. Incomparable champions both (Brady six times, Pedroia three). Other champions are gone too: Zdeno Chara, Rob Gronkowski, David Price, Rick Porcello, Kyle Van Noy, Stephen Gostkowski.

And other stars as well: Kyrie Irving, Torey Krug, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford.

So many signature moments among them, left now to the memory banks of the fans they left behind. Live action now has Brady engineering a Super Bowl win in Tampa, throwing two touchdown passes to Gronk, and Betts authoring a World Series run in Los Angeles.

Hey, this is life in sports, where the only constant is change. Yet at the same time, this is new territory, particularly for a certain brand of New England fan who grew up across the 2000s and 2010s.

Boston’s pro teams had their best decade to date across the 2000s, winning six titles (three by the Patriots, two by the Red Sox, and one by the Celtics) while also making the finals five other times (once by the Patriots and four trips by the Revolution).

Then, once the Bruins finally broke through in 2011, the city somehow topped itself in the 2010s. Six championships in total — three more by Bill Belichick & Co. and two more from the Sox — and six more championship appearances (two by the Patriots, two by the Bruins, one by the Celtics, and one by the Revolution).

At the time of the 2011 Stanley Cup win, Boston was the first city in the 21st century to have four pro teams win titles and the first to have it done in a 10-year span.

Only a few short years ago, after the Sox won the 2018 World Series while the Patriots were still reigning Super Bowl champs, the city dreamed of a true Grand Slam, with both the Celtics and Bruins regarded as serious title contenders. We know how that went.

But if those were the best of times, these are the lean years, dimmed considerably by the departure of so many big-name players.

Now, Tampa has concurrent titles in football and hockey, and Los Angeles has a grip on baseball and basketball. The Revolution made a stirring 2020 run, only to fizzle in the MLS Cup semis. The Boston Pride were the class of NWHL women’s hockey, but COVID-19 robbed them of the chance to cap 2020 with a championship.

Of course there is hope. The Bruins are led by the biggest luminary still here in Patrice Bergeron, a more-than- worthy heir to Chara’s captaincy, and linemates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are among the NHL’s best offensive players, with young Charlie McAvoy poised for stardom of his own on defense. The Celtics boast one of the most exciting young tandems of talent and leadership in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

But still it hurts. It hurts to see the Sox surrender to the salary-dump rebuilding plan, hurts to see the Bucs win with players the Patriots were so unwilling to pay, hurts to see a boat parade take over Tampa where once the Duck Boats hosted an all-out Boston party. This Mass Exodus is no fun.

