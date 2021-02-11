Heckler fails to disrupt Rafael Nadal’s second-round victory

He went back to work after the brief delay and hit two aces to finish off the set.

Nadal was serving for the second set at 5-4 when a woman yelled out and made hand gestures as he prepared to serve. She yelled again at 30-0 and stadium security escorted her out of Rod Laver Arena. The rest of the crowd started booing and Nadal laughed.

MELBOURNE — Rafael Nadal shrugged off some heckling from a spectator before beating American qualifier Michael Mmoh, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 20-time major champion completed the match against the 177th-ranked Mmoh in 1 hour, 47 minutes and said it was a “positive evening for me.”

Except for one thing. He was asked if he knew the woman who caused the delay. He responded by saying no and added, “honestly I don’t want to know.”

More than 21,000 fans attended Melbourne Park on Day 4. The Australian Open is the first major in a year to allow sizeable crowds with the government allowing up to 50% capacity. No fans were allowed at the US Open because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of spectators at the French Open was extremely limited.

Fabio Fognini and Salvatore Caruso clearly still hadn’t had enough of their all-Italian second-round duel at the Australian Open even after four hours and five sets.

A heated exchange started at the net after the 16th-seeded Fognini rallied from 5-1 down in the tiebreaker to win the first match between two Italian men at the Australian Open in the professional era. Fognini won, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (12-10).

The initial exchange seemed to cool down as the players went back to their courtside chairs but restarted twice. A tournament official eventually intervened to break them up.

Fognini wasn’t in any mood to apologize at his post-match news conference. He said he wouldn’t discuss the exchange and that he and Caruso are good friends and will speak soon.

The 33-year-old Fognini and the 28-year-old Caruso have never played against each other at tour level but were practicing together last month.

Fognini says it’s tough “when you play against a guy from the same country.”

In women’s play, fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round of the Australian Open.

Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals in Australia twice and showed her experience as she took on Gauff for the first time. She made the most of her only break-point chance in the second set to take a 5-3 lead and then served it out.

Svitolina will play No. 26-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

Gauff was the youngest player in the women’s draw. She was unable to repeat her performances from her breakout major in Melbourne last year. She reached the round of 16 at the 2020 Australian Open with wins over Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka before losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has been pushed all the way in a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over No. 267-ranked Australian wild-card entry Thanasi Kokkinakis in a second-round match that delayed the night program on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas has a big following within Melbourne’s large Greek community but he was playing an Aussie for the first time at the Australian Open and had to contend with having to share support in the crowd.

Tsitsipas will next play Mikael Ymer, who beat 17-year-old Spanish qualifier Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

Kokkinakis didn’t play at all in 2020 because of illness and injuries and this is his first major tournament since the 2019 US Open. His first-round win over over Kwon soon-woo was his first in the Australian Open main draw since 2015.

Mackenzie McDonald, who won NCAA tennis titles at UCLA, eliminated No. 22-seeded Borna Coric, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, to reach the Australian Open’s third round for the first time.

McDonald is ranked 192nd after missing more than six months because of hamstring surgery and is the lowest-ranked player Coric has lost to in a tour-level match.

McDonald, a 25-year-old American, now will try to equal his best Grand Slam result by getting to the fourth round, which he did at Wimbledon three years ago.

He won college championships in singles and doubles in 2016.

Coric was a quarterfinalist at last year’s US Open. He had a trainer massage his right shoulder and upper back after the second set.