NBA requires teams to play national anthem

The NBA issued a tersely worded statement Wednesday saying teams must play the national anthem at games, an apparent response to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to skip it this season. “With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said. Cuban told the Athletic that he had decided to stop playing the anthem at games. “The Star-Spangled Banner” wasn’t performed during 13 games at the Mavericks’ home arena this season, but it went unnoticed until a limited number of fans were allowed back to the venue for Monday’s contest. Some teams have been letting spectators return as the pandemic eases. In a follow-up statement to the Athletic, Cuban said he would resume playing the anthem starting with Wednesday’s game .… In a flurry of WNBA trades, the New York Liberty acquired All-Star Natasha Howard while the No. 1 pick in this year’s upcoming draft ended up in Dallas. The three-time WNBA champion provides a solid interior player for New York to pair with last season’s No. 1 draft pick, Sabrina Ionescu . New York sent the No. 1 pick in the draft this year and the Mercury’s first-round pick next year to the Storm. The Liberty acquired that pick from Phoenix by sending Kia Nurse and Megan Walker to the Mercury for the sixth pick this year and their first-round choice next year. The No. 1 pick didn’t stay in Seattle long as the Storm traded it to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Wings’ second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the first and second overall picks in the same draft. In addition, Dallas also holds the fifth, seventh, and 13th selections in 2021.

Bubba Wallace was selected as the driver in the first season of a new team that brought Michael Jordan into NASCAR as a team owner. Wallace was fastest in the field at Daytona, hitting 199.747 mph in the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, perhaps a promising sign he could be a force in the Daytona 500. NASCAR sets the front row for the Daytona 500 in Wednesday night’s qualifying session … Martin Truex Jr. has signed a multi-year agreement to stay at Joe Gibbs Racing, where the 2017 NASCAR champion has won eight races in his two years with the team.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

Phillies finalize two-year deal with Gregorius

Shortstop Didi Gregorius and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a $28 million, two-year contract. Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. … The Minnesota Twins finalized their $13 million, one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, retaining the most valuable player from the AL Central champion teams of the last two seasons. The 40-year-old Cruz agreed to the deal a week ago for his 17th major league season. … Side-arming reliever Darren O’Day is guaranteed $3.15 million in his contract with the New York Yankees, which has both player and team options for 2022. The 38-year-old righthander gets $1.75 million this year in the deal. O’Day takes the spot vacated when the Yankees traded righthander Adam Ottavino to Boston, a move that cut $7.15 million from New York’s payroll … Former Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds manager Jerry Narron was hired by the Chicago White Sox as a major league instructor on manager Tony La Russa’s staff. Narron was 291-341 over parts of five seasons managing Texas (2001-02) and Cincinnati (2005-07). The 65-year-old has spent 26 years on major league coaching staffs, including a stint in 2020 as the Boston Red Sox’s bench coach.

Advertisement

NFL

Heinicke re-signs with Washington

Taylor Heinicke re-signed with Washington, a two-year deal worth $8.75 million. The 27-year-old who was out of football and taking college classes online when he joined the practice squad as “quarantine quarterback” in December now has a full-time job and potentially a chance to compete for the starting role.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Cuomo OKs opening of New York arenas

Large sports arenas and stadiums in New York can soon reopen at 10% of their normal capacity under a plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said major stadiums and arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more can reopen with limited spectators starting Feb. 23 … Qualifying races for this year’s Breeders’ Cup will be run without the antibleeding medication Lasix in the world championships’ attempt to move toward the elimination of race-day medications … US viewers will get to watch the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics live. Since Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York, interested US residents will be watching the July 23 ceremonies on NBC at 7 a.m. EDT, 4 a.m. EDT in Los Angeles … Streaming options to watch Bruins broadcasts on NESN this winter became fewer in recent months. And now one of the remaining options has become more expensive. Subscribers to fuboTV were informed Tuesday that beginning in March their monthly bill will include an additional “regional sports fee” of $5. AT&T TV and fuboTV remain the only streaming services to carry NESN after YouTubeTV dropped the channel at the end of October.

Advertisement



