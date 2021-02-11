Tom Brady will have minor surgery on his left knee

The 43-year-old started all 16 regular-season and four postseason games, finishing with 40 touchdowns and over 4,600 passing yards en route to his seventh Super Bowl title. He also did not miss any practices for injury-related reasons.

If Brady’s knee bothered him throughout the season, he didn’t let it show.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will undergo a minor surgical procedure on his left knee in the offseason, a league source confirmed Thursday.

While celebrating championship No. 7 on Wednesday, Brady sported a black brace on his knee.

Durability has not been n issue for Brady, who has credited pliability for transforming the way he trains and recovers.

Advertisement

The most significant injury of Brady’s career came in 2008 when he tore both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, the same knee that will require surgery.

Brady has one year remaining on his deal with the Buccaneers, but has expressed interest in playing beyond his current contract.

Ben Volin of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.