Tuukka Rask made a huge mistake in the final minutes vs. the Rangers. Here’s his explanation

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, his assistants, and at least six teammates on the bench frantically waved at Rask to get back between the pipes.

The only problem? The score was already tied, 2-2.

With the Bruins in possession of the puck and time ticking away in the final minutes of their game Wednesday vs. the Rangers, goalie Tuukka Rask began skating toward the Boston bench. That’s common when a team is down and wants to put an extra skater on the ice to improve the chances of a tying goal.

What was Rask thinking?

“I just had to tell something to Jaro [Halak] real quick,” Rask deadpanned.

“No, I honestly thought we were down, 2-1,” he said, slightly sheepish. “That’s it. I was waiting for Butchy to wave me over. I was like, ‘Why the heck is he not …’ There was like a minute and a half left. I decided to come. Chucky [McAvoy] told me, ‘Buddy, it’s 2-2.’ "

Cassidy smirked and shook his head slightly.

“I’d like to think he thought it was a delayed penalty,” he said.

Left wing Brad Marchand said he did think the Bruins were headed to the power play. He planned to give his netminder a pass — “he made a lot of big saves tonight” — but Rask will take his share of ribbing.

“I wasn’t panicking at all,” Rask said of the moment he realized the game was tied, and his net was empty. “I was more laughing, actually.

“Hey, it’s an entertainment industry, I guess. Hopefully [fans] got a good laugh out of that.”

Several of Rask’s 33 saves on Wednesday were highlight-reel variety, and kept the Bruins from falling behind in a third period when they were outshot, 15-6, and allowed 11 of the 14 scoring chances on the ice. The Bruins won, 3-2, in overtime on Marchand’s goal.

