Expect something different in final season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

One the better network comedies has reached the end of the road. NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will be back at some as-yet unknown point after the summer for season 8, with 10 new episodes. And that will be the last batch; it’s unlikely to get picked up by yet another network (NBC bought the show after Fox canceled it in 2018 after season 5). I hope it does come to an end. It’s time.

The final season may be a tad different. According to star Andy Samberg, the writers have been doing some soul searching in the wake of George Floyd’s death. They are “rethinking how we’re going to move forward,” he told People magazine in July. “[Everyone is] discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally OK about. I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge.”