What’s happening in the arts world

RED ON RED RECORDS SHOWCASE The midst of a global pandemic doesn’t feel like the likeliest time to launch a new record label, but that’s not stopping Justine Covault (of glam-pop outfit Justine and the Unclean) from giving it her all. Red on Red Records’ virtual showcase features a chocolate-box full of videos by Boston punks, rockers, and more, including the Jacklights, Linnea’s Garden, and Kid Gulliver. Feb. 12, 8 p.m. www.facebook.com/redonredrecords





TIBET HOUSE US BENEFIT CONCERT Artistic director and composer Philip Glass casts a wide net for this annual benefit, which typically sells out Carnegie Hall. Featured artists include Patti Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Laurie Anderson, Brittany Howard, Eddie Vedder, and Angelique Kidjo. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. https://tibethouse.us/

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

CONCERT AND CONVERSATION WITH YEHUDI WYNER At 91, the treasured Boston composer and pianist remains a force of nature. This newly released tribute by the Concord Chamber Music Society, recorded in the fall, features performances by Wyner himself and BSO violinist Wendy Putnam, as well as a discussion of his musical journey with GBH’s Brian McCreath. The presentation will be streamed in shorter 15- to 20-minute segments posting in time for the lunch hour on three successive Fridays, beginning Feb. 12. www.concordchambermusic.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

CATO & DOLLY A livestream of a new production of local playwright Patrick Gabridge’s one-act drama about Dolly Quincy Hancock (Laura Rocklyn), the wife of John Hancock and first lady of Massachusetts, and Cato (Kaedon Gray), an enslaved man and servant. Directed by Judith Kalaora. Presented by History At Play on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at a “pay what you can” rate of $10-$25 per viewer. www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-cato-dolly-a-new-american-play-livestream-tickets-132962808339?aff=erelexpmlt





TIGER STYLE! An audio version of Mike Lew’s play about Chinese-American siblings who travel to China as part of an “Asian Freedom Tour” that they hope will enable them to reinvent themselves and essentially start their so-far-disappointing lives over again. Adapted by Lew and directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, this audio version of “Tiger Style!” is produced by the Huntington Theatre Company and presented in partnership with GBH. In my review of the Huntington’s 2016 stage production of the play, I called “Tiger Style!” a “sharply observed comedy” that lampoons “the stereotypes that surround Chinese-Americans while also illustrating how weighty those stereotypes can feel when you’re the one laboring beneath them,” and explores “the vexing and infinitely complicated business of wrestling with one’s heritage, both familial and ethnic.” The “Tiger Style!” podcast is presented in four weekly installments and is available at huntingtontheatre.org and wgbh.org, as well as on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BORN TO FLY: ELIZABETH STREB VS. GRAVITY As we grumpily chafe against the constraints of COVID, we can at least revel vicariously in the ever-inventive gravity-defying daredevils of Streb Extreme Action Company. This fabulous documentary is both exhilarating and terrifying, but Streb’s credo is, “Anything that’s too safe is not action.” The Institute of Contemporary Art offers virtual access to the film through Feb. 25, $8 (free for ICA members). www.icaboston.org/events/virtual-screening-born-fly-elizabeth-streb-vs-gravity





INSIDE THE PILLOW LAB: TAYLOR STANLEY The celebrated New York City Ballet principal dancer headlines this latest film in the series, which illuminates behind-the-scenes moments of Jacob’s Pillow creative residencies during COVID. This one shows Shamel Pitts creating a new solo for Stanley, plus the development of a new group work by Jodi Melnick featuring a team of talented performers from companies around NYC. Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Free on Jacob Pillow’s YouTube channel. RSVP for direct link, https://my.jacobspillow.org/814/822?_ga=2.182804453.271696065.1612722293-482687562.1612722293

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

MONET AND BOSTON: LASTING IMPRESSION Boston’s biggest museum was ahead of the curve with Claude Monet. The MFA collected the French Impressionist master early and often, acquiring many works in Monet’s own lifetime through the early part of the 19th century. This exhibition, one of the cornerstones of the museum’s sesquicentennial, puts on view all 35 Monet paintings in the MFA collection plus eight strategic loans. Bonus: This hard-to-get ticket has just been extended by one month. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. Through March 28. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE





COURTNEY STOCK: RAY Stock pays tribute to the people Massachusetts has lost to COVID with a hand-dyed soft-sculpture cloud that rains — or weeps — a strand of colorful beads, which accumulate in an illuminated puddle below. Each bead represents someone who has died, totaling 13,705 in late January when “Ray” was installed. The piece is on view day and night. Through Feb. 19. Montserrat College of Art’s 301 Gallery, 301 Cabot St., Beverly. www.montserrat.edu/portfolio-item/courtney-stock/

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

FRIDAYS WITH FARRIS AND FRIENDS Kathe Farris is one comic who has risen above the limitations of Zoom comedy. It’s all in the smart writing and facial expressions. Her streaming showcase returns to the Comedy Studio on a new night (now the second Friday of the month) with stand-up from Becca Wolinsky, B Mo the Prince, and Caitlin Peluffo. Feb. 12, 8 p.m. Free. www.eventbrite.com

12 QUESTIONS THE SHOW Anna Valenzuela and Dave Yates host a live version of their podcast “12 Questions,” with two particularly funny guests in Gary Petersen and Jackie Kashian. The show’s name refers both to the number of questions asked of each guest and to the perspective of 12-step recovery from which it springs. Tagline — “Recovery isn’t just for clean and sober people.” Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $10. www.bonfirealive.com





AFTER HOURS WITH MARGARET CHO In her act, Cho has never been shy in her depictions of sex, and this show is billed as a “special evening of sex advice” for Valentine’s Day, complete with “anatomical descriptions of anything and everything.” Streamed live from Los Angeles. Feb. 14, 8 p.m. $20-$100. www.rushtix.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BREAKFAST WITH TIFFANY: VALENTINE PAPER HEARTS A Valentine-themed event at MassArt’s teaching museum, MAAM, is one way to create those last-minute cards. MAAM Educator Tiffany Doggett will teach participants the basics of cutting paper hearts and more intricate measures of paper cutting. All will leave with a unique, love-themed piece of giftable art. Feb. 14, 10 a.m., free. https://maam.massart.edu/event/breakfast-tiffany-1





LEGO MARITIME FESTIVAL Looking to test your Lego building capabilities? The USS Constitution Museum is bringing back its Lego Maritime Festival for a weeklong virtual event. There will be a USS Constitution tour, a Lego challenge build, and a ship shape competition. Builders of all ages are welcome, and winners will be awarded Lego-themed prizes. Feb. 13-21, 9 a.m., free. https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/lego-maritime-festival-2021/

KIDDOS IN THE KITCHEN For an animal-filled week, join New England Zoos for a Zoocation. Educators from the Stone and Franklin Park zoos will teach kids about conservation, animal defenses and adaptations, and what it’s like to be a zookeeper. Feb. 15-19, 10 a.m., $40-$45. https://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/zoocation-week/

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











