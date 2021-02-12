An ode to the romance tropes we love to hate (but secretly just love)

Here are a few streaming picks to get you in the romantic mood, based on your favorite romance trope.

As our own lives remain at a standstill, we can partake in a universally beloved pastime — watching other people fall in love on TV.

Let’s face it: This Valentine’s Day will probably not be very exciting. We can order takeout from a nice restaurant, rent a movie, do some self-care ... but at the end of the day, we’ll be where we’ve been for the past year: at home.

Will they or won’t they: The name of the trope says it all. Mostly found in sitcoms with long runs, this trope makes for satisfying binge.

“New Girl”

“New Girl” saw a resurgence in popularity during quarantine and we think it was in part thanks to the will they or won’t they, slow burn relationship between Zooey Deschanel’s bubbly Jess and Jake Johnson’s grumpy Nick. The show’s two other couples — Schmidt and Cece and Ally and Winston — are just as delightful to watch fall for each other. Streaming on Netflix

“The Mindy Project”

The Mindy Kaling-led “The Mindy Project” embodies this trope so well that they have an episode titled “Will They or Won’t They.” Throughout the show’s six-season run, Mindy and Danny go through highs and lows to (spoiler alert) end up together. Streaming on Hulu

“Gilmore Girls”

Viewers of this cult classic may have to wait four seasons before seeing Luke and Lorelai realize they’re meant for each other, but the wait is worth it. “Gilmore Girls” is arguably the best show for a fall or winter binge and we’ve got a little over a month before the season ends. Streaming on Netflix

Love triangle: A trope as old as time. Two characters are in love with the same person, leaving that person with the perilous choice between them. Are you team X or team Y?

“One Tree Hill”

The classic teen show has one of the early 2000s’ most iconic love triangles: Lucas Scott, Peyton Sawyer, and Brooke Davis. Come for Chad Michael Murray in his glory days, stay for the plot and heartfelt writing. Streaming on Hulu

Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael in "Jane the Virgin" Greg Gayne/The CW

“Jane the Virgin”

The telenovela satire, which ran for five seasons on the CW, pays homage to one of the genre’s main tropes: the love triangle. Within the unique plot of a pregnant virgin, the triangle between Jane, Michael, and Rafael brings heart to the over-the-top show. Streaming on Netflix

“Sex and the City”

Before the Samantha-less revival comes out, catch up on the iconic show. Carrie Bradshaw spends years being tugged between mysterious Mr. Big and nice guy Aidan, and often finds herself making the wrong choice. Streaming on HBO Max

Fake dating: The one where two characters pretend to date, for whatever reason. It’s a perfect plan — except for when they fall for each other for real.

Phoeby Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel/Netflix

“Bridgerton”

It seems like everyone has seen the Netflix smash-hit by now, but if you haven’t, it’s the perfect time to binge the eight-episode first season. Daphne Bridgerton and Simon, Duke of Hastings, can solve all their problems by pretending to be in courtship — until it suddenly becomes too real. Streaming on Netflix

“The Good Place”

Chidi and Eleanor are supposed to be soulmates in the afterlife ... except for the fact that she’s the wrong Eleanor. The mismatched duo have to keep up the facade of being soulmates as the world around them slowly falls apart. Streaming on Netflix

In "All the Boys I've Loved Before," the popular jock Peter (Noah Centineo) and introverted Lara Jean (Lana Condor) pretend to date to make Lara Jean's longtime crush jealous. Awesomeness Films, Netflix

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

The 2018 Netflix original movie “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” based on the best-selling books by Jenny Han, is a high school-set take on the trope, in which two teenagers enter a fake relationship in an attempt to make other people jealous. The third installment in the film series arrived Feb. 12. Streaming on Netflix

Hate to love: They begin as enemies, but circumstances and, often, simmering sexual tension, lead this couple from hatred to friendship to, eventually, love.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Detectives Jake and Amy begin as rivals, constantly trying to one-up each other. When they finally get together, it’s one of the most satisfying moments in recent sitcom history. The show, which jumped from Fox to NBC, is currently going through a necessary revamp inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020. Streaming on Hulu

Noah Reid and Dan Levy in "Schitt's Creek." Pop TV

“Schitt’s Creek”

When David first meets Patrick, his romantic interest for the next three seasons, his feelings can definitely be described as hate. But Patrick wins David over and they become the best couple of the beloved show. Streaming on Netflix

“You’ve Got Mail”

The Nora Ephron classic stands the test of time — despite having been released before this writer was born. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan play competing Upper West Side bookstore owners who, unbeknownst to them, are also anonymous online pen pals. Streaming on HBO Max

Deanna Schwartz is a writer in Boston. She can be reached at deannaschwartz12@gmail.com and on Twitter @deannaschwartzz.