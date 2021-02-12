I feel like ‘the girlfriend who got pregnant’

He said it was a moment where their relationship was at an end because his ex cheated on him with someone else. He did say that after the miscarriage, she took some time off work and he took care of her and her expenses. I understand his actions because I believe it says a lot about him. But I can’t stop thinking about him already going through the process of being an expecting father. I feel threatened by his ex because they have gone through so much, compared to my relationship with him, where it’s been so short. I know it’s unhealthy to think this, but I feel like he is just with me because of my pregnancy, although he says it’s not. I just can’t help but feel jealous of his ex, knowing that they’d been together for two years. She’d met his family and had been introduced as a girlfriend, whereas, in my situation, I feel like I’m the girlfriend who got pregnant.

Q. A few months ago I found out I was pregnant with my boyfriend’s child. We haven’t been dating for a long time, and this pregnancy has taken us by surprise. So far, he has been there for me, supported me in every aspect, and has found us a home to start our small family. Recently, we were having a conversation and he revealed that in his previous relationship that ended around a year and a half ago, his ex girlfriend had a miscarriage. I felt like a bucket of ice fell on top of me when he told me this.

ANONYMOUS





A. If he wanted to be with his ex, he’d be trying to get back with his ex. The end.

And of course they went through a lot of experiences together. Two years is a long time.

It makes sense that you have questions about why you and your boyfriend are together, what might be fueling the commitment, and how your relationship will play out over time. These are all fair things to wonder about. But they have nothing to do with the ex. Focusing on her is useless. My guess is that it’s easier to think about her than the real questions popping up in the relationship.

Not to say the wrong thing here, but there are many reasons your relationship might flourish ... or end. You have no idea what any of them are, so stop guessing. I understand why this lack of control is frustrating, but take a few deep breaths. There’s no predicting the future right now.

Also remember that by the day, you and your boyfriend are experiencing so many milestones. You’re having huge experiences he’s never had before, I swear. Try to keep a sense of humor about going through these moments with someone who’s newer in your life. You are the girlfriend who got pregnant. And he’s the guy who’s choosing to be a partner and to see where this can go. Please join him.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Stop thinking about someone who is no longer in HIS life. Be happy that things with him are as good as they are. This jealousy will drive him away.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





The pregnancy “took you by surprise?” You do know how babies are made? It appears you do not take responsibility for yourself, that things “just happen” to you. Under the circumstances, you are correct in being unsure about your future. Be an adult and focus on how you can provide your baby with a good life.

SEENITTOOS





You’re going to be a mother and you have to stop worrying about irrelevant things. Who cares if you’re labeled the “one who got pregnant”? Does it really matter when it comes down to what’s important? Who cares if there were girlfriends before your boyfriend met you! Seriously, stop thinking about anything but how to make a family unit and deliver a healthy child. Get resources to help you if you feel you can’t do this on your own. Get help from your family. Talk to your employer about your maternity leave. Your world is about to completely change, so focus on that. Right now your bf has stepped up, which is a good thing. Please stay positive and healthy. Good luck!

LUPELOVE





This has nothing to do with his ex-girlfriend. It has to do with this: ”but I feel like he is just with me because of my pregnancy.” That is what you need to work through.

ASH





^Precisely. She needs to accept that fact that that is EXACTLY why is he with her. The rest of the world would call that “reality.” Once she accepts reality she can start working on what she wants to do about it.

JIM-IN-LITTLETON





“So far, he has been there for me, supported me in every aspect, and has found us a home to start our small family.” I’m not sure how much more you can ask of him. He’s trying to make this work, even though you don’t know each other well. Concentrate on having a healthy relationship with your guy. His previous relationship is irrelevant at this point.

JACQUISMITH





I don’t know how long you have been dating, so maybe your relationship is on the fast track because of the baby. All you can do is live day by day anyway. No one can predict the future, so there’s really no benefit in worrying.

LEGALLYLIZ2017





Congratulations on your pregnancy! The anxiety and visceral jealousy you are experiencing could be caused in part by your surging hormones. Not to mention the shock of such a big surprise! So cut yourself some slack. If you give birth to his first child and raise it very well (showing him respect as the father the whole time), you will supersede his ex completely. Don’t even think about her. ... I bet he isn’t even thinking about her at all!

WINDCHYME29

